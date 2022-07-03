  
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2022 Congress inaction le ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress inaction led to Udaipur murder: Anurag Thakur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 3, 2022, 8:49 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2022, 8:49 am IST
The minister reminded the Congress of its leaders massacring Sikhs in 1984 post Indira Gandhi’s assassination
Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur (DC)
 Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur (DC)

Hyderabad: Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday found fault with the Congress for taking shelter under the Supreme Court observations on the controversial remarks of BJP former spokesperson Nupur Sharma while concealing its own incompetence that indeed resulted in Udaipur tailor’s murder.

Speaking to media persons here, the Union minister, who is in the city to participate in the two-day BJP national executive, said he was not aware if the Supreme Court incorporated its observations in the order. “It is their (Congress government in Rajasthan) inaction and incompetence that led to the killing,” he said.

While refusing to comment on the SC observations, the minister, however, reminded the Congress of its leaders massacring Sikhs in 1984 post Indira Gandhi’s assassination. “The BJP, on the contrary, has been implementing its motto of sab ka saath sabka vikas in letter and spirit and has not been discriminating people while extending the government benefits,” he said.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union minister said no Prime Minister in Independent India commanded global respect like Modi. Those who underestimated the ability of our administration to tackle Covid and spelt doom for the country had seen the effective containment of the pandemic through collective efforts of the Centre and states. The investment flow increased and so did the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST), he said, adding that the GST revenue crossed `1 lakh crore every month during the pandemic too.

...
Tags: anurag singh thakur, udaipur violence
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Rebel MLAs during first Joint Meeting of Shivsena BJP at a hotel in Mumbai, late Saturday night, July 2, 2022 ahead of special session of Maharashtra Assembly. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Assembly session from today; Shinde govt to face floor test on Monday

News

Southern meet to curb human trafficking held in partnership with US Consulate

Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference during BJP's national executive meet in Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC)

KCR broke constitutional rules: Smriti Irani

A troupe led by Jaukula Ratan Kumar presented a Perini Siva Tandavam performance for the BJP delegates at HICC on Saturday. (DC Image)

Modi praises Perini Siva Tandavam performance



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi anguished over Opposition protests to all welfare schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)

Agnipath: Law enforcement agencies fail even as intelligence warns of threats

Railway officials inspect the damage done to the trains following the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station. — DC Image

CJI Ramana: No space for divisive politics

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana addresses the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Association of Indo Americans, in San Francisco, USA, Saturday (PTI Photo)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

2 held for conspiring murder of Udaipur tailor: Police

People pay their respects to slain Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the railing Bharatiya Janta Party for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur on June 30, 2022. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->