  
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2022 BJP lauds Modi for s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP lauds Modi for steering country in difficult times

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 3, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2022, 12:35 am IST
The party’s national executive passed a resolution on the economic situation in the country, according to Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Telangana state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan(R). (DC Image)
 Telangana state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan(R). (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting has strongly endorsed the Garib Kalyan-oriented schemes and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, and praised the government for steering the country to stay on a path of growth amidst difficult circumstances sparked by the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the first day of the two-day conclave of the BJP, the party’s national executive that began its meeting after Modi’s arrival in the afternoon at HICC — the venue for the meeting — passed a resolution on the economic situation in the country, according to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who briefed media on the subject.

The resolution was proposed by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and was seconded by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union minister for textiles, commerce and industry Piyush Goel.

Pradhan said the national executive praised the 8.7 per cent growth the country has achieved despite the challenges posed by the pandemic that adversely affected the economies of several other countries. Saying that double-digit growth for the country is not very far away, he added that the resolution praised the Modi government’s work during the Covid pandemic and made a special mention of how the Central government spending Rs 2,60,000 crore over the past 25 months, has been supporting and helping nearly 80 crore poor people by providing them with free rations to help them negotiate the challenging times and emerge from the stress and strain of the adversities with hope for the future.

He said that during eight years of the Modi government, exports from the country increased, as did foreign direct investments in India. A host of initiatives, from GST and PLI to PMAY and Har Ghar Nal Mein Jal, were employed, he said, which helped India achieve the status of the sixth robust economy in the world.

He said that the national executive also discussed the Agnipath scheme and the filling up of 10 lakh vacancies as announced by the Central government recently.

The effective leadership of the Modi government increased the Prime Minister’s acceptance among people, particularly in light of the management of the pandemic, which saw the Indian economy stay strong, he said. Pradhan added the Modi government does not and will not compromise on its promise of ensuring the welfare of the poor and the middle class.

Earlier in the day, Union minister for women and children Smriti Irani said that BJP president J.P. Nadda also praised the BJP government and took note of important milestones of the eight years of Modi as the Prime Minister, including the abrogation of Article 370, Modi’s determination to implement ‘Antyodaya’ – making the fruits of development reach those at the very tail-end of the development spectrum.

She said Nadda made special mention of sacrifices made by BJP workers in West Bengal, where they were butchered, in Kerala, where they have been attacked and killed, and in Jammu and Kashmir, where they stood up bravely in face of severe adversity to uphold the Constitution of India and the one-country, one-rule principle.

She also said that Nadda complimented the Prime Minister for nominating Droupadi Murmu as the NDA’s Presidential poll candidate, demonstrating Modi’s commitment to the role of STs, and women in the country.


 

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), pradhan mantri garib kalyan yojana, prime minister narendra modi, union education minister dharmendra pradhan, bjp national executive meet
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Doctors protest at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Senior resident doctors call off strike in Telangana

Etala Rajender. (file/ facebook)

Etala kin get HC relief in Jamuna Hatcheries case

Islam, who is in the city for the ongoing BJP national executive meet, visited party representatives and workers from the Bahadurpura and Chandrayangutta constituencies as part of the party’s reach-out drive coinciding with the national executive meeting in the city. (DC File Photo)

BJP will crack MIM bastion in Old City: UP MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)

Modi anguished over Opposition protests to all welfare schemes



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 held for conspiring murder of Udaipur tailor: Police

People pay their respects to slain Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the railing Bharatiya Janta Party for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur on June 30, 2022. (AFP)

Cabinet gives nod for 5G auctions; 72097.8 MHz spectrum to be put on block by July

A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. (Representational image: PTI)

PM Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 Summit in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting on the sidelines of G-7 Summit, in Germany. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister heads for G7, to meet 12 world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)

Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after smoke detected in plane

According to SpiceJet Spokesperson, smoke was detected inside the plane when the aircraft was passing 5000 ft. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->