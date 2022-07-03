BJP lauds Modi for steering country in difficult times

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting has strongly endorsed the Garib Kalyan-oriented schemes and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, and praised the government for steering the country to stay on a path of growth amidst difficult circumstances sparked by the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the first day of the two-day conclave of the BJP, the party’s national executive that began its meeting after Modi’s arrival in the afternoon at HICC — the venue for the meeting — passed a resolution on the economic situation in the country, according to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who briefed media on the subject.

The resolution was proposed by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and was seconded by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union minister for textiles, commerce and industry Piyush Goel.

Pradhan said the national executive praised the 8.7 per cent growth the country has achieved despite the challenges posed by the pandemic that adversely affected the economies of several other countries. Saying that double-digit growth for the country is not very far away, he added that the resolution praised the Modi government’s work during the Covid pandemic and made a special mention of how the Central government spending Rs 2,60,000 crore over the past 25 months, has been supporting and helping nearly 80 crore poor people by providing them with free rations to help them negotiate the challenging times and emerge from the stress and strain of the adversities with hope for the future.

He said that during eight years of the Modi government, exports from the country increased, as did foreign direct investments in India. A host of initiatives, from GST and PLI to PMAY and Har Ghar Nal Mein Jal, were employed, he said, which helped India achieve the status of the sixth robust economy in the world.

He said that the national executive also discussed the Agnipath scheme and the filling up of 10 lakh vacancies as announced by the Central government recently.

The effective leadership of the Modi government increased the Prime Minister’s acceptance among people, particularly in light of the management of the pandemic, which saw the Indian economy stay strong, he said. Pradhan added the Modi government does not and will not compromise on its promise of ensuring the welfare of the poor and the middle class.

Earlier in the day, Union minister for women and children Smriti Irani said that BJP president J.P. Nadda also praised the BJP government and took note of important milestones of the eight years of Modi as the Prime Minister, including the abrogation of Article 370, Modi’s determination to implement ‘Antyodaya’ – making the fruits of development reach those at the very tail-end of the development spectrum.

She said Nadda made special mention of sacrifices made by BJP workers in West Bengal, where they were butchered, in Kerala, where they have been attacked and killed, and in Jammu and Kashmir, where they stood up bravely in face of severe adversity to uphold the Constitution of India and the one-country, one-rule principle.

She also said that Nadda complimented the Prime Minister for nominating Droupadi Murmu as the NDA’s Presidential poll candidate, demonstrating Modi’s commitment to the role of STs, and women in the country.



