India records 44,111 new COVID-19 cases, 738 deaths

Nurses at a 100 bed Covid Care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation Limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 44,111 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 3,05,02,362, while the death toll climbed to 4,01,050 with 738 new fatalities, the lowest in 86 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases -- 4,95,533 -- were recorded below five lakh after 97 days and comprised 1.62 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 97.06 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 14,104 cases has been recorded in active coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Also, 18,76,036 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,64,16,463.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 percent. It has been less than 5 percent for 26 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.50 percent, it added.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 51st consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,96,05,779, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 percent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 34.46 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

The Health Ministry said the 738 new fatalities include 156 from Maharashtra, 146 from Kerala, 97 from Tamil Nadu and 88 from Karnataka.

A total of 4,01,050 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,22,353 from Maharashtra, 35,222 from Karnataka, 32,818 from Tamil Nadu, 24,983 from Delhi, 22,616 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,758 from West Bengal and 16,086 from Punjab, as per the data.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.