With no stipend and faulty PPE kits, Karnataka doctors continue to treat patients

BANGALORE: While the number of COVID positive cases keep rising across Karnataka, doctors at several hospitals are facing the brunt of government’s apathy as they continue to work despite the shortage of protective gears.

A doctor assigned to treat COVID-19 patients at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) tested positive on July 3. According to sources, last week, she raised an alarm with the hospital administration about the shortage of N-95 masks and faulty PPE kits. However, the hospital authorities shunned and chastised the doctor, compelling her to buy N-95 masks to continue performing her duty.

NON PAYMENT OF STIPEND FOR 16 MONTHS

Due to non-payment of stipend for the last 16 months, over 133 postgraduate students at KCET and 97 medical interns at the privately-owned medical college JJMMC, Davangere, have gone on an indefinite hunger strike.

Dr Nidhi, a junior resident doctor, said that the fees for junior doctors is Rs 85,000 per year while the postgraduate students pay between Rs 5 and Rs 7 lakh every year. “We are asking for our right to be paid. There has been a hike in the stipend across the state but we have not even been paid. According to the old order, the government has to pay us Rs 20,000 every month. We have entered the fourth day of the strike,” she said.

The students stated that medical education minister, Dr Sudhakar, even on his visit to Davangere and during an interaction with the medical students in Bengaluru, only gave a ‘verbal assurance’ and nothing else.

On July 3, the Davangere branch of the Indian Medical Association extended its support to the protesting students but asked them not to refrain from COVID-19 duties.

STATE INCHES CLOSE TO 20K MARK

On July 3, 1,694 COVID-19 cases were identified, taking the total number of cases in the state to 19,710. Twenty new deaths were also reported.

Henceforth, all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients admitted at COVID Care Centre must undergo temperature screening with thermal scanners. Their blood pressure and blood sugar levels would also be tested.

All asymptomatic persons (with body temperature less than 37.5 degrees Celsius) shall be shifted directly to COVID Care Center (CCC), except patients with co-morbid conditions and who are above the age of 50. Pregnant women, lactating mothers and children below the age of 10 are also exempted.