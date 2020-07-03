101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

644,404

17,236

Recovered

390,252

10,350

Deaths

18,597

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1878515043435 Telangana185709069275 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10911821184 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2020 With no stipend and ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With no stipend and faulty PPE kits, Karnataka doctors continue to treat patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Jul 3, 2020, 11:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2020, 11:04 pm IST
Doctor chastised for raising an alarm about faulty PPE kits tests positive.
Doctors at COVID-19 duty. (DC Photo)
 Doctors at COVID-19 duty. (DC Photo)

BANGALORE: While the number of COVID positive cases keep rising across Karnataka, doctors at several hospitals are facing the brunt of government’s apathy as they continue to work despite the shortage of protective gears.

A doctor assigned to treat COVID-19 patients at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) tested positive on July 3. According to sources, last week, she raised an alarm with the hospital administration about the shortage of N-95 masks and faulty PPE kits. However, the hospital authorities shunned and chastised the doctor, compelling her to buy N-95 masks to continue performing her duty.

 

NON PAYMENT OF STIPEND FOR 16 MONTHS

Due to non-payment of stipend for the last 16 months, over 133 postgraduate students at KCET and 97 medical interns at the privately-owned medical college JJMMC, Davangere, have gone on an indefinite hunger strike.

Dr Nidhi, a junior resident doctor, said that the fees for junior doctors is Rs 85,000 per year while the postgraduate students pay between Rs 5 and Rs 7 lakh every year. “We are asking for our right to be paid. There has been a hike in the stipend across the state but we have not even been paid. According to the old order, the government has to pay us Rs 20,000 every month. We have entered the fourth day of the strike,” she said.  

The students stated that medical education minister, Dr Sudhakar, even on his visit to Davangere and during an interaction with the medical students in Bengaluru, only gave a ‘verbal assurance’ and nothing else. 

On July 3, the Davangere branch of the Indian Medical Association extended its support to the protesting students but asked them not to refrain from COVID-19 duties. 

STATE INCHES CLOSE TO 20K MARK

On July 3, 1,694 COVID-19 cases were identified, taking the total number of cases in the state to 19,710. Twenty new deaths were also reported.

Henceforth, all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients admitted at COVID Care Centre must undergo temperature screening with thermal scanners. Their blood pressure and blood sugar levels would also be tested. 

All asymptomatic persons (with body temperature less than 37.5 degrees Celsius) shall be shifted directly to COVID Care Center (CCC), except patients with co-morbid conditions and who are above the age of 50. Pregnant women, lactating mothers and children below the age of 10 are also exempted. 

...
Tags: karnataka covid-19, karnataka coronavirus updates, ppe kits, n95 mask, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

NCW receives 2K cases of crimes against women in June; highest in last 8 months

Japan's diplomatic boost to India on China border tension. (AFP Photo)

Japan backs India on LAC situation, opposes change in status quo by China

Pragathi Bhavan. (DC File Photo)

4 from Pragathi Bhavan test COVID-19 positive

A Border Security Force (BSF) person during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border. (Photo: PTI file)

India raises concern over Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, IB



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ICMR revises home quarantine guidelines, includes asymptomatic positive patients

Representational image. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases keep soaring in India as daily tally crosses 20K mark

A health worker checks the body temperature of a baby in Mumbai. (PTI)

NCW receives 2K cases of crimes against women in June; highest in last 8 months

Representational image.

Shiv Sena: Demonetisation, scrapping Article 370 failed to curb terror in Kashmir

The former BJP ally wondered why there is no peace in the newly-carved out Union Territory when there is a

PM Modi to jawans in Ladakh: India in safe hands, your bravery is supreme

PM along with CDS Bipin Rawat and Indian Army chief MM Naravane at Leh. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham