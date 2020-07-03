Kochi tightens curbs after community transmission of cases goes up

KOCHI: Stringent measures have been imposed in Kochi as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases through local transmission is on the rise in the city. VS Sunil Kumar, minister in charge of Ernakulam district’s pandemic control measures, has called upon the public not to step out of their homes unless for emergencies like buying essential goods, medicines or to go to the workplace.

“Everyone should strictly comply with social distancing and those having symptoms like respiratory issues or fever should immediately report it to health authorities through phone. Strict action will be taken against violating COVID-19 health protocol and hiding virus symptoms if any. Police has been instructed to intensify checks to nab violators. Health department officials and police have already begun special inspection drives in the city,” the minister said after a review meeting on the pandemic situation in Ernakulam district.

A total of 16 persons got virus infected through local contact in Ernakulam in the last five days of whom nine contracted the virus from Ernakulam market, which was closed down on Wednesday. Swab samples of 26 persons from the market have been sent for virus test and samples of 40 more persons will be collected today.

“Currently, the condition in Kochi is under control with no report of community spread,” Sunil Kumar added.

Health officials have been directed to inspect other markets in Ernakulam district to review the situation. Fire and rescue service personnel will disinfect all markets.