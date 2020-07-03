In surprise visit, PM Modi reaches Ladakh, interacts with troops at forward positions

PM along with CDS Bipin Rawat and Indian Army chief MM Naravane at Leh. (ANI)

New Delhi: Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

Modi reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said.

The prime minister is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu and is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, official sources said.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.