101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

626,688

21,467

Recovered

379,848

19,945

Deaths

18,225

378

Maharashtra1866261011728178 Tamil Nadu98392560211321 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat33999246011887 Uttar Pradesh2482517221735 West Bengal1917012528683 Telangana185709069275 Rajasthan1831214574421 Karnataka180168336272 Andhra Pradesh160977313198 Haryana1494110499240 Madhya Pradesh1386110655581 Bihar10204781173 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2020 In surprise visit, P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In surprise visit, PM Modi reaches Ladakh, interacts with troops at forward positions

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Modi reached Leh around 9.30 am.
PM along with CDS Bipin Rawat and Indian Army chief MM Naravane at Leh. (ANI)
 PM along with CDS Bipin Rawat and Indian Army chief MM Naravane at Leh. (ANI)

New Delhi: Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

Modi reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said.

 

The prime minister is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu and is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, official sources said.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

...
Tags: ladakh standoff, prime minister narendra modi, galwan valley standoff, bipin rawat, mm naravane, line of actual control (lac)


ADVERTISEMENT
