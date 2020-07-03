101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

628,205

1,037

Recovered

380,374

472

Deaths

18,241

16

Maharashtra1866261011728178 Tamil Nadu98392560211321 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat33999246011887 Uttar Pradesh2482517221735 West Bengal1981913037699 Rajasthan1878515043435 Telangana185709069275 Karnataka180168336272 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10914799478 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Coronavirus cases keep soaring in India as daily tally crosses 20K mark

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
The country recorded 20,903 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.
A health worker checks the body temperature of a baby in Mumbai. (PTI)
 A health worker checks the body temperature of a baby in Mumbai. (PTI)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the country's total tally to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The country recorded 20,903 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am. The number of recoveries stands at 3,79,891 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,27,439 active cases of coronavirus infections presently in the country. "Thus, around 60.73 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

 

Of the 379 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 125 are from Maharashtra, 61 from Delhi, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 19 each from Gujarat and Karnataka, 17 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from West Bengal, 11 from Haryana, 10 from Jammu and Kashmir, nine from Rajasthan, eight each from Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, seven from Bihar, five from Andhra Pradesh, three from Punjab, two from Puducherry and one each from Kerala and Uttarakhand.

