4 from Pragathi Bhavan test COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad: Pragathi Bhavan, the office-cum-residence of Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, continues to find that it is not coronavirus-proof. It is learnt that four persons — all males aged between 26 years and 34 years — from Pragathi Bhavan, have tested positive for Covid-19. It may be recalled that an adviser on the chief minister’s Covid-19 task force too had tested positive for the disease in the second week of June.

The virus is continuing to rage in the capital city of Hyderabad with 1,213 positive cases and eight deaths on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 18,570.

For the first time, the state has carried out 5,356 sample test in a single day on Thursday. More and more patients are reporting to hospitals with symptoms and tests have to now be carried out as they are coming in severe stages.

Increased testing is bringing out more positive results. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has peaked with 998 cases, Ranga Reddy at 48, Medchal at 54 and Khammam at 18 cases. There are 10 new cases in Warangal (rural), 9 in Warangal (urban), 7 in Badradri Kothagudem and 6 in Rajanna Sircilla showing that the numbers in these districts are also slowly rising.

Meanwhile, three senior officers from the Hyderabad City Police, who tested Covid-19 positive on June 19, resumed their duties on Thursday after having recovered from the infection.

They include Shikha Goel, addl. CP (crime), D S Chauhan, addl.CP (L&O) and Tarun Joshi, Jt. CP (SB).

They followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) during their quarantine period, said Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

He arranged a cake-cutting function and felicitated the officers, who later joined around 250 officers from all ranks in the annual firing practice at the shooting range in Gachibowli.