101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

628,205

1,037

Recovered

380,374

472

Deaths

18,241

16

Maharashtra1866261011728178 Tamil Nadu98392560211321 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat33999246011887 Uttar Pradesh2482517221735 West Bengal1981913037699 Rajasthan1878515043435 Telangana185709069275 Karnataka180168336272 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10914799478 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2020 4 from Pragathi Bhav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4 from Pragathi Bhavan test COVID-19 positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 3, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
Recovered COVID-positive police officers resume duty
Pragathi Bhavan. (DC File Photo)
 Pragathi Bhavan. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: Pragathi Bhavan, the office-cum-residence of Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, continues to find that it is not coronavirus-proof. It is learnt that four persons — all males aged between 26 years and 34 years — from Pragathi Bhavan, have tested positive for Covid-19. It may be recalled that an adviser on the chief minister’s Covid-19 task force too had tested positive for the disease in the second week of June.

The virus is continuing to rage in the capital city of Hyderabad with 1,213 positive cases and eight deaths on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 18,570.

 

For the first time, the state has carried out 5,356 sample test in a single day on Thursday. More and more patients are reporting to hospitals with symptoms and tests have to now be carried out as they are coming in severe stages.

Increased testing is bringing out more positive results. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has peaked with 998 cases, Ranga Reddy at 48, Medchal at 54 and Khammam at 18 cases. There are 10 new cases in Warangal (rural), 9 in Warangal (urban), 7 in Badradri Kothagudem and 6 in Rajanna Sircilla showing that the numbers in these districts are also slowly rising.

Meanwhile, three senior officers from the Hyderabad City Police, who tested Covid-19 positive on June 19, resumed their duties on Thursday after having recovered from the infection.

They include Shikha Goel, addl. CP (crime), D S Chauhan, addl.CP (L&O) and Tarun Joshi, Jt. CP (SB).

They followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) during their quarantine period, said Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

He arranged a cake-cutting function and felicitated the officers, who later joined around 250 officers from all ranks in the annual firing practice at the shooting range in Gachibowli.

Tags: pragathi bhavan, covid-19 positive, telangana cm's office-cum-residence
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


