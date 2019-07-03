Cricket World Cup 2019

Telangana State Backward Classes panel wants 23 more castes in list

Telangana government logo
 Telangana government logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Backward Classes Commission has commenced the exercise of recommending to the government the inclusion of 18 to 23 new castes in the Backward Classes list. As of now there are 112 castes in the BC list and the commission has received representations from 30 castes requesting inclusion, said BC Commission chairman B.S. Ramulu.

He said the castes which had apprached the commission and the state government seeking listing were mainly sub-castes of the existing castes among the Backward Classes.

 

Mr Ramulu said that the commission will receive objections and suggestions till July 5 for the inclusion of the new castes. After completing the documentation of the objections and suggestions, the commission will conduct field visits in all the districts after July 11.  

He said the commission noticed that the castes seeking a place on the BCs list had been deprived of basic education. The population of all such castes put together was less than 2 lakh, he said.

He said the inclusion of these castes will not change the percentage of BC reservations as certain castes from the BC ‘A’ category were included in the Scheduled Castes by the Centre earlier.

