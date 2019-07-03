Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2019 SC asks Meghalaya go ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC asks Meghalaya govt to deposit Rs 100 cr fine for illegal coal mining

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
The National Green Tribunal had fined the Meghalaya government on January 4.
A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph directed the state administration to hand over the illegally extracted coal to Coal India Limited (CIL) which will auction it and deposit the funds with the state government. (Photo: File)
 A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph directed the state administration to hand over the illegally extracted coal to Coal India Limited (CIL) which will auction it and deposit the funds with the state government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Meghalaya government to deposit the Rs 100 crore fine imposed on it by the NGT for failing to curb illegal coal mining with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph directed the state administration to hand over the illegally extracted coal to Coal India Limited (CIL) which will auction it and deposit the funds with the state government.

 

The bench also allowed the mining operation to go on in the state on the privately and community owned land subject to the permissions from the concerned authorities. The National Green Tribunal had fined the Meghalaya government on January 4. During the hearing, the state government had admitted that a large number of mines were operating illegally in the northeastern state.

A total of 15 miners were trapped on December 13 last year in an illegal coal mine at Ksan in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, about 3.7 km deep inside a forest, when water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it.

Only two bodies have been recovered from the mine so far. The apex court had earlier refused to allow miners to transport extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya.

...
Tags: supreme court, meghalaya government, central pollution control board, illegal mining
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The state government has asked 200 officials to take voluntary retirement as they were found guilty in corruption cases. At the same time, more than 400 corrupt officers and employees have been warned of severe punishments. (Photo: ANI)

UP govt initiates action against 600 corrupt officers

Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure with BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore. (Photo: File)

Spread of anarchy by BJP a matter of concern, says Mayawati

Forces used two IAF choppers - Cheetah - for carrying out the operation. (Photo: ANI)

Nandi Devi avalanche: Bodies of 7 mountaineers brought to Munsyari

It shows the mother rhino lying on the ground, lifeless, while her baby tries to wake her up desperately - at one point even trying to suckle her. (Photo: Screengrab)

Baby rhino tries to wake its dead mother killed by poachers, see video



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby rhino tries to wake its dead mother killed by poachers, see video

It shows the mother rhino lying on the ground, lifeless, while her baby tries to wake her up desperately - at one point even trying to suckle her. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Match-winning lady: Anand Mahindra offers to sponsor tickets of 87-yr-old cricket fan

Virat Kohli was seen having a conversation with her after India's victory. (Photo: Virat Kohli | Twitter)
 

Luka Chuppi: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor hide their faces with masks; pic inside

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Help, 40 days here': Migrants crammed into US border facilities cry for aid

The DHS watchdog issued the report after visits to five US Customs and Border Protection agency facilities and two ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley area during the week of June 10. (Photo: AP | File)
 

Turkey's First Lady faces criticism for carrying USD 50,000 handbag: report

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan recently attracted criticism after she was spotted carrying a handbag that was priced USD 50,000 during her trip to Japan with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: ANI)
 

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kartapur corridor: Pakistan creating 'obstacles', says Sukhbir Badal

He also said the appointment was made to ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed due to any reason whatsoever. (Photo: ANI)

Death toll reaches 137 in Muzaffarpur due to AES

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. (Photo: ANI)

WB, MP govts' issue orders for 10 per cent reservation to EWS under General category

The 10 per cent reservation benefit will be provided to only those EWS which do not come under the purview of reservations given to other backward classes. (Photo: ANI)

Have to set an example to prevent a repeat: PM on Akash's 'batting'

'Whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them,' PM added. (photo: File)

High tide expected in Mumbai at noon, likely to aggravate waterlogging woes

Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham