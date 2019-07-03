Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2019 Rahul Gandhi changes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio from 'President to Member of INC'

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 6:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 6:24 pm IST
Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017.
'This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,' his bio on Twitter now reads. (Photo: ANI)
 'This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,' his bio on Twitter now reads. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday removed the tag of party president from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post.

The Congress lawmaker changed his bio from "President of Indian National Congress" to "Member of Indian National Congress."

 

"This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament," his bio on Twitter now reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi said that he was no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay. I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

...
Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Representative Image.

Hindu outfits stage protest against cow slaughter

The then home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the National Democratic Alliance would work towards strengthening the sedition law which will help in dealing stringently with “anti-national elements”. (Photo: ANI)

Sedition law to remain; need it to fight anti-national elements

Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. (Photo: File)

Mixed reaction to Rahul's decision to stick to his resignation

Vora, served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996. (Photo: ANI)

Motilal Vora, 90, appointed interim Congress president



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Motilal Vora, 90, likely to be interim Congress chief

Vora, served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996. (Photo: ANI)

Mixed reaction to Rahul Gandhi's decision to stick to his resgination

Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. (Photo: File)

Be simple and humble: Naveen Patnaik's 'guru mantra' to new BJD MLAs

The party president, who is also the chief minister of Odisha shared tips and tricks with the legislators to achieve success in politics. (Photo: File)

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)

PM Modi meets Amreli man who cycled to Delhi celebrating BJP's poll victory

Modi also tweeted four photos alongside, one from the interaction and three others of Bhikhubhai from his journey. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham