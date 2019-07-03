No place for arrogance, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Taking serious note of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Akash assaulting a municipal corporation official, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cracked the whip, saying it was “unacceptable, no matter whose son”, and that “arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated”.

Addressing the first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party after the massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Modi said, “If somebody behaves in such a way, then action should be taken against him.”

Though the PM did not name anyone, it was apparent who was he referring to, as the video of the incident went viral on the social media and the BJP had to face severe criticism over it. After the incident, Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested and sent to judicial custody but later got bail. The MLA was garlanded by his supporters as he stepped out of jail. Sources said BJP general secretary Ram Lal held a meeting with Mr Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Sources said BJP general secretary Ram Lal held a meeting with Mr Kailash Vijayvargiya and then met the party's working president, J.P. Nadda, over the issue. The BJP, sources said, could take some serious action against the MLA, especially as the PM himself had expressed unhappiness over it.

After the meeting, BJP MP and spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the PM was very upset and said that nobody has any right to “misbehave” or “show arrogance”.

“Whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them... manmaani nahi chalegi,” said the PM while addressing party MPs.

When asked if the PM also suggested disciplinary action be taken, he answered in the affirmative.

When asked if the PM also suggested disciplinary action be taken, he answered in the affirmative.

"He made his feelings clear," Mr Rudy said.

Modi said BJP leaders have toiled hard for generations to bring the party success, and that such arrogance brings it a bad name.