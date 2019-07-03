Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2019 Motilal Vora, 90, ap ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Motilal Vora, 90, appointed interim Congress president

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Jul 3, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 6:36 pm IST
Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted his resignation and said that 'it is an honour to serve the Congress party'.
Vora, served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996. (Photo: ANI)
 Vora, served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: As Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress President, long-time associate, Motilal Vora, has been appointed as the interim party chief, ANI reported.

Motilal Vora, the senior-most General Secretary of the party would be the interim President only till the next meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), as per the Congress Constitution.

 

Earlier, commenting on the reports of his appointment as the interim chief, Vora said he had ''no information about this.''

90-year-old Vora is believed to be close to the Gandhi family. He served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996.

In the search of party chief, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Mallikarjun Kharge are the top contenders, NDTV reported.

If any of the proposed candidate take charge as the party chief, It will be the third time that someone outside the Nehru-Gandhi family will lead after PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted his resignation and said that "it is an honour to serve the Congress party".

This tweet came hours later when he told the reporters that the party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay.

Taking to Twitter and standing firm on his decision, Gandhi said, “It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.”

In his letter, Rahul said that as the president of the party, he takes responsibility for the loss of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He also said that accountability is crucial for the growth of the party and that is the reason he has decided to resign from the post of the party president.

He said that Congress must radically transform itself, and it is the party's duty to defend people's voices which the BJP is crushing.

Ending the letter, he said: “I was born a Congressman, this party has always been with me and is my life's blood and forever that way it shall remain.”

Earlier on Wednesday, he said, “I'm nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide.”

This came a day after Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states called on Gandhi to reconsider the decision taken after the party managed to win just 52 Lok Sabha seats in the recently-held elections.

After Gandhi had quit from his post on May 25, the party faced mass resignations as 200 leaders and workers stepped down from their positions.

...
Tags: motilal vora, congress president, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Representative Image.

Hindu outfits stage protest against cow slaughter

The then home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the National Democratic Alliance would work towards strengthening the sedition law which will help in dealing stringently with “anti-national elements”. (Photo: ANI)

Sedition law to remain; need it to fight anti-national elements

'This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,' his bio on Twitter now reads. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio from 'President to Member of INC'

Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. (Photo: File)

Mixed reaction to Rahul's decision to stick to his resignation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio from 'President to Member of INC'

'This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,' his bio on Twitter now reads. (Photo: ANI)

Mixed reaction to Rahul's decision to stick to his resignation

Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. (Photo: File)

Be simple and humble: Naveen Patnaik's 'guru mantra' to new BJD MLAs

The party president, who is also the chief minister of Odisha shared tips and tricks with the legislators to achieve success in politics. (Photo: File)

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)

PM Modi meets Amreli man who cycled to Delhi celebrating BJP's poll victory

Modi also tweeted four photos alongside, one from the interaction and three others of Bhikhubhai from his journey. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham