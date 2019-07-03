Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2019 Mariam Thresia to be ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mariam Thresia to be sainted on October 13

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 1:36 am IST
The nun belongs to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.
Mariam Thresia
 Mariam Thresia

Kochi: Pope Francis will declare Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan, an Indian nun, a saint on October 13, her congregation said here on Tuesday.

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. He has decreed that the canonisation will take place in St Peter’s Square on October 13 this year, the congregation said.

 

The nun from Kerala will be canonised during a Mass along with John Henry Newman from England, Italian Jose-phine Vannini, Swiss Marguerite Bays and Brazilian Irm Dulce Pontes, it said. The nun belongs to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

She was born in Puthenchira in Thrissur district on April 26, 1876 and died in Kuzhikkattussery on June 8, 1926. The nun was declared venerable on June 28, 1999 and beatified on April 9, 2000 by Pope St John Paul II in Rome. She was professed in 1914.

The foundress and the first member of the Congregation of the Holy Family, Mariam Thresia, "with indomitable energy and utter trust in divine providence", built, in less than 12 years, three new convents, two schools, two hostels, a study house, and an orphanage, a Vatican document said.

...
Tags: pope francis
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Additional policemen were deployed on the spot to regulate traffic and commuters advised to take alternative routes to reach their destination. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Mishap brings traffic flow to standstill

Bhupathi, mother of slain SFI leader Abhimanyu, looks at his picture at a commemoration meeting in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

Kochi: Abhimanyu memorial unveiled

The Kakkanad-Infopark road at night

Kochi: ‘Narrow’ road annoys techies

Attempts being made to straighten the crane which crashed due to the weight of the girder at the site of the flyover construction at Tolichowki on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Uneven surface, loose sand caused tragedy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This cow's football skills leaves Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo behind; see video

The video displays a group of young boys playing football in a field when the ball reaches the ‘holy animal’, it takes full possession of the ball.(Photo: AFP)
 

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

MacKenzie, 49, an author, will become the world’s fourth-richest woman, and has already promised to give away at least half of her fortune, the CNN business reported. (Photo: File)
 

Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

In a statement on its website, Glavkosmos said it would render to HSFC services on consulting support of selection of candidates for the Indian astronauts, providing medical examination and space flight related training for the astronauts selected. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Whalers bring ashore 27 feet catch, fishermen say ‘worth waiting for 31 years’

The resumption of whaling has been controversial outside Japan, drawing criticism from activists and anti-whaling countries, and whaling communities are sensitive to the optics of the hunt. (Photo: AFP video screengrab)
 

India Inc hails selfless cops, newspaper boys; silent on Mumbai's falling infra

The state administration declared a holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges. (Photo: PTI)
 

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MLA Shamseer’s car may be seized

A.N. Shamseer

Thiruvananthapuram: Walkout over medical fees pact

The Opposition alleged that the compromise formula would help the managements to increase the fees. (Representional Image)

Muslim League MLA buys time from NDA

P.C. George

Victims of Haritha fraud failed to do double-check

Sources said even families of seven to eight members fell into the trap as Haritha promised the loan in two months and some even got post-dated cheques that bounced.

Alappuzha: Flood victims’ wait for compensation continues

‘I know many undeserving people from other parts of the ward have managed to get benefits up to Rs 1 lakh’, retorts Indira Mohan, a homemaker.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham