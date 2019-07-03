JD(S), Congress firefight to save govt

Congres Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah inaugurating state-level convention of Karnataka SC/ST contractors’ association at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Tuesday former minister H. Anjaneya and others are seen (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: A day after two Congress MLAs – Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi-resigned from the state Assembly sending shock waves through the ruling Congress-JD(S) combine, top leaders of the coalition including Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah started intense fire fighting efforts to make sure more legislators do not put in their papers.

If the Speaker accepts the resignations of the two legislators, the coalition will be reduced to 116 MLAs-just three more than the majority mark in a 224 member House. The opposition BJP, despite denying any role in the current turmoil, is putting in every effort possible to lure more legislators to its side which made a worried Kumaraswamy, who is away in the US on a personal visit, speak to Siddaramaiah Monday night to make sure he used his influence to prevent more MLAs from crossing the brink.

Both Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy know that a more than ordinary effort is needed to keep dissatisfied MLAs on their side with many of them

unhappy over the denial of ministerial berths and board and corporation posts and tired of the constant bickering between the coalition partners.

All eyes are now on Siddaramaiah because of his proximity to legislators of both the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

He has reportedly assured the Chief Minister not to worry asserting that no other Congress MLA will quit. Kumaraswamy is also said to have discussed the resignations with his father and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda who has promised to take up the matter with the Congress top brass in New Delhi.

Sources said Siddaramaiah spoke to fencesitters like Ballari MLA B. Nagendra and Belagavi MLA Mahesh Kumatalli who are in the sights of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and requested them not to take any decision in haste.

The man the Congress usually turns to in such difficult situations-Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar- is learnt to have given up hope of convincing Anand Singh and Jarkiholi not to press for acceptance of their resignations.

The Chief Minister reportedly wanted to cut short his trip and return to Bengaluru from the US but was advised not to do so as it would send a message that he was worried over the dissidents' move. Senior leaders of the coalition want to make it clear that they are not afraid of the political drama being enacted at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Anand met Siddu after resigning

Sources claimed Anand Singh did meet Siddaramaiah after he handed over his resignation. The ex-CM is said to have pleaded with him not to resign as the government was ready to concede some of his demands. However, Siddaramaiah did not show much interest in talking with Ramesh Jarkiholi who was at a hotel in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Jarkiholi's resignation will be accepted as it was faxed to the Speaker's office.