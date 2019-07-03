G Kishan Reddy is Amit Shah's blue-eyed boy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy is emerging as a key person in the administration and the “blue-eyed boy” of Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has also been allotted important divisions such as Jammu and Kashmir, left wing extremism, counter terrorism and cyber information security. Sources said that though Women’s Safety and Judicial divisions were allotted to Mr Reddy from the beginning, the home ministry issued a bulletin on Monday regarding these two departments.

Mr Reddy worked in the BJP’s youth wing Yuva Morcha, was state BJP president, and held other posts too and had a good rapport with the party’s top guns Mr Modi and Mr Shah. He has accompanied Mr Modi on foreign and domestic tours. He played a key role in four TD Rajya Sabha members joining the BJP.

BJP leaders in TS say that Mr Reddy will ensure the BJP state unit’s voice is heard in Parliament. He got off to a good start during the oath-taking ceremonies in the Lok Sabha when he shouted Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans.

For example, he has already got the lion’s share of work allocated to him in the home ministry and now a bulletin has named him in charge of the Women’s Safety and Judicial divisions.

The ministry of home affairs set up a Women’s Safety division in 2018 to strengthen measures for the safety of women in the country and ensure speedy and effective administration of justice.

The other section under Mr Reddy is the judicial division, which deals with all matters relating to the legislative aspects of the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and also the Commission of Inquiry Act. It also handles matters relating to state legislations, which require the assent of the President of India under the Constitution.