Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2019 G Kishan Reddy is Am ...
Nation, Current Affairs

G Kishan Reddy is Amit Shah's blue-eyed boy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jul 3, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 1:38 am IST
BJP leaders in TS say that Mr Reddy will ensure the BJP state unit’s voice is heard in Parliament.
G. Kishan Reddy
 G. Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy is emerging as a key person in the administration and the “blue-eyed boy” of Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has also been allotted important divisions such as Jammu and Kashmir, left wing extremism, counter terrorism and cyber information security. Sources said that though Women’s Safety and Judicial divisions were allotted to Mr Reddy from the beginning, the home ministry issued a bulletin on Monday regarding these two departments.

 

Mr Reddy worked in the BJP’s youth wing Yuva Morcha, was state BJP president, and held other posts too and had a good rapport with the party’s top guns Mr Modi and Mr Shah. He has accompanied Mr Modi on foreign and domestic tours. He played a key role in four TD Rajya Sabha members joining the BJP.

BJP leaders in TS say that Mr Reddy will ensure the BJP state unit’s voice is heard in Parliament. He got off to a good start during the oath-taking ceremonies in the Lok Sabha when he shouted Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans.

For example, he has already got the lion’s share of work allocated to him in the home ministry and now a bulletin has named him in charge of the Women’s Safety and Judicial divisions.

The ministry of home affairs set up a Women’s Safety division in 2018 to strengthen measures for the safety of women in the country and ensure speedy and effective administration of justice.

The other section under Mr Reddy is the judicial division, which deals with all matters relating to the legislative aspects of the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and also the Commission of Inquiry Act. It also handles matters relating to state legislations, which require the assent of the President of India under the Constitution.

...
Tags: g. kishan reddy, prime minister narendra modi, union home minister amit shah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

South Zone DCP likely to be G Kishan Reddy’s secretary

Latest From Nation

Additional policemen were deployed on the spot to regulate traffic and commuters advised to take alternative routes to reach their destination. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Mishap brings traffic flow to standstill

Bhupathi, mother of slain SFI leader Abhimanyu, looks at his picture at a commemoration meeting in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

Kochi: Abhimanyu memorial unveiled

The Kakkanad-Infopark road at night

Kochi: ‘Narrow’ road annoys techies

Attempts being made to straighten the crane which crashed due to the weight of the girder at the site of the flyover construction at Tolichowki on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Uneven surface, loose sand caused tragedy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This cow's football skills leaves Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo behind; see video

The video displays a group of young boys playing football in a field when the ball reaches the ‘holy animal’, it takes full possession of the ball.(Photo: AFP)
 

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

MacKenzie, 49, an author, will become the world’s fourth-richest woman, and has already promised to give away at least half of her fortune, the CNN business reported. (Photo: File)
 

Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

In a statement on its website, Glavkosmos said it would render to HSFC services on consulting support of selection of candidates for the Indian astronauts, providing medical examination and space flight related training for the astronauts selected. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Whalers bring ashore 27 feet catch, fishermen say ‘worth waiting for 31 years’

The resumption of whaling has been controversial outside Japan, drawing criticism from activists and anti-whaling countries, and whaling communities are sensitive to the optics of the hunt. (Photo: AFP video screengrab)
 

India Inc hails selfless cops, newspaper boys; silent on Mumbai's falling infra

The state administration declared a holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges. (Photo: PTI)
 

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MLA Shamseer’s car may be seized

A.N. Shamseer

Thiruvananthapuram: Walkout over medical fees pact

The Opposition alleged that the compromise formula would help the managements to increase the fees. (Representional Image)

Muslim League MLA buys time from NDA

P.C. George

Victims of Haritha fraud failed to do double-check

Sources said even families of seven to eight members fell into the trap as Haritha promised the loan in two months and some even got post-dated cheques that bounced.

Alappuzha: Flood victims’ wait for compensation continues

‘I know many undeserving people from other parts of the ward have managed to get benefits up to Rs 1 lakh’, retorts Indira Mohan, a homemaker.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham