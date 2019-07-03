BS Anand Singh may field son from Vijayanagar

Bengaluru: Vijayanagar (Hosapete) Congress MLA, B.S. Anand Singh, made it clear on Tuesday that he did not intend to withdraw his resignation from the state Assembly under any circumstances.

"If my resignation is not accepted by the Speaker for technical reasons, then I will again personally meet him to submit it," he told reporters. Mr Singh, who resigned on Monday, taking the Congress by surprise , claimed he had quit in protest over the proposed sale of land to JSW Steel in Ballari and the government's failure to consider the demand to carve a separate Vijayanagar district from Ballari.

Sources close to him, however, say Mr Singh is all set to jump ship and join the BJP.

"Singh is facing CBI and ED cases related to illegal iron ore trade and wants to protect himself. He has no option, but to join the ruling dispensation at the Centre," they said, adding that he had already held talks with the BJP top brass in New Delhi and was given the green signal to join the party.

But he is unlikely to seek re-election on a BJP ticket in the by-election caused by his resignation and could instead field his son, Siddharth Singh, according to sources.