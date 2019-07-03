Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2019 Bhadradri forest off ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhadradri forest officials attacked by farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Jul 3, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 1:18 am IST
The farmers started podu (shifting or slash and burn) cultivation on 50 acres in the reserve forest.
Injured forest beat officer Bhukya Bhaskar.
 Injured forest beat officer Bhukya Bhaskar.

Kothagudem: Five forest officials were attacked by farmers doing shifting or podu cultivation in the forest at Gundalapadu, Mulakalapally mandal, on Tuesday.

Forest beat officer Bhukya Bhaskar and section officer K. Neelamaiah were badly injured, while forest beat officer N. Padma and two forest guards suffered minor injuries. They were admitted to Mulakalapally hospital and later shifted to the government hospital in Paloncha.

 

forest section officer Neelamaiah.forest section officer Neelamaiah.

This is the second such instance in the last three days.

Forest range officer Chole Anitha was injured in an attack by TRS leader Koneru Krishna, the brother of party MLA Koneru Kannappa, on Sunday.

A complaint was filed on Monday against TRS legislator Vanama Venkateswara Rao for obstructing forest officials who are carrying out tree plantation on land cultivated by the farmers, who have no rights to the land.

After Tuesday’s attack, forest officials lodged a complaint at the Mulakapally police station. Police registered a case (crime number 73/19) under IPC Section 148 (rioting), 324 (causing hurt), 353 (assault), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), read with 149 (unlawful assembly), against 12 farmers.

Sources said the forest personnel got information regarding  illegal cultivation in an area titled ‘Compartment 344’ in Gundalapadu gram panchayat.

In their complaint, the forest officers said that when they told the farmers to stop the ploughing and levelling of what was forest land, the farmers attacked them. They said there were about 12 men who beat them with sticks. They named Karam Erraiah and Karam Nagaraju as being among their attackers. The attackers were arrested.

The farmers started podu (shifting or slash and burn) cultivation on 50 acres in the reserve forest. They brought tractors and levelled the forest land. None of the farmers had rights or pattas to these lands.

Kothagudem district superintendent of police Sunil Dutt convened a joint meeting of police and forest officials on Tuesday and stressed the need for coordination between the two departments. He asked the forest staff to inform the police before confronting the podu cultivators.

Forest officials have been attacked in the last three days in Kagaznagar, Paloncha and Gundalapadu and fear venturing into the forests.

...
Tags: forest officials


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Additional policemen were deployed on the spot to regulate traffic and commuters advised to take alternative routes to reach their destination. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Mishap brings traffic flow to standstill

Bhupathi, mother of slain SFI leader Abhimanyu, looks at his picture at a commemoration meeting in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

Kochi: Abhimanyu memorial unveiled

The Kakkanad-Infopark road at night

Kochi: ‘Narrow’ road annoys techies

Attempts being made to straighten the crane which crashed due to the weight of the girder at the site of the flyover construction at Tolichowki on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Uneven surface, loose sand caused tragedy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This cow's football skills leaves Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo behind; see video

The video displays a group of young boys playing football in a field when the ball reaches the ‘holy animal’, it takes full possession of the ball.(Photo: AFP)
 

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

MacKenzie, 49, an author, will become the world’s fourth-richest woman, and has already promised to give away at least half of her fortune, the CNN business reported. (Photo: File)
 

Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

In a statement on its website, Glavkosmos said it would render to HSFC services on consulting support of selection of candidates for the Indian astronauts, providing medical examination and space flight related training for the astronauts selected. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Whalers bring ashore 27 feet catch, fishermen say ‘worth waiting for 31 years’

The resumption of whaling has been controversial outside Japan, drawing criticism from activists and anti-whaling countries, and whaling communities are sensitive to the optics of the hunt. (Photo: AFP video screengrab)
 

India Inc hails selfless cops, newspaper boys; silent on Mumbai's falling infra

The state administration declared a holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges. (Photo: PTI)
 

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Interpol help sought to trace missing German

She had worked with a Muslim group in Egypt and converted to Islam in 2012. She met Abd al Rahman Hashim and married him there. The couple have two children. Though she got divorced and returned to Germany in 2016, she continued to work for that outfit. (Representional Image)

KSINC sets sights on high seas cruise service

Nefertiti

Expert panel exams flyover in Palarivattom

Palarivattom flyover. (File pic)

Kollam: A collector with orphanage link

B. Abdul Nasar

Kochi: Over 250 priests oppose Cardinal’s reinstatement

Dissident priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese at a prayer meeting organised at Renewal Centre, Kaloor. The meeting has been organised to register protest against the reinstatement of Cardinal George Alencherry and suspension of two auxiliary bishops. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham