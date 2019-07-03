Cricket World Cup 2019

Bengaluru man stabbed for refusing to hug friend because of bad breath

Published Jul 3, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
According to police, the incident took place around 11:45 pm when Shoaib and Nabi met.
Nabi first abused him and then took out a knife and stabbed Shoaib. (Representational Image)
  Nabi first abused him and then took out a knife and stabbed Shoaib. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A man’s refusal to hug his friend due to bad breath nearly cost him his life on Sunday when the friend stabbed him in Bengaluru, reported News 18.

According to police, the incident took place around 11:45 pm when Shoaib and Nabi met. Nabi allegedly tried to hug Shoaib, who pushed him away citing his bad breath. It led to a heated argument between the two. Nabi first abused him and then took out a knife and stabbed Shoaib.

 

The police have arrested Nabi, a resident of Siddapura, for stabbing. A case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of IPC has been registered against the accused.

