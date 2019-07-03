Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Amarinder Singh seeks Centre's help in release of youth from Malayasian Jail

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 8:58 am IST
The Punjab CM drew Jaishanlar's attention to the case of Harbans Singh, a resident of Gumti Kalan village in Bathinda district.
A copy of the youth's Aadhaar card, an abstract of the electoral roll and his photograph were enclosed with the letter as proof of his Indian citizenship. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 A copy of the youth's Aadhaar card, an abstract of the electoral roll and his photograph were enclosed with the letter as proof of his Indian citizenship. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written a letter to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, seeking the Centre's intervention for the release of a Punjabi youth from a Malaysian Jail.

The Punjab CM drew Jaishanlar's attention to the case of Harbans Singh, a resident of Gumti Kalan village in Bathinda district. Harbans had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa, where he was taken to the custody on grounds unknown to his family.

 

"His [Harbans'] family has disclosed that he had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa. However, the family is unaware as to on what grounds the Malaysian police has taken him in custody. It is informed that the citizen of India," the letter read.

A copy of the youth's Aadhaar card, an abstract of the electoral roll and his photograph were enclosed with the letter as proof of his Indian citizenship.

