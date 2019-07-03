Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2019 7-yr-old raped in Ja ...
Nation, Current Affairs

7-yr-old raped in Jaipur, internet suspended after violent protests

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 10:01 am IST
The girl was found near her house on Monday night and was taken to a local hospital where the doctors referred her to JK Lon hospital.
A mob also damaged windowpanes of some cars parked in the streets. (Photo: PTI)
 A mob also damaged windowpanes of some cars parked in the streets. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: A seven-year-old girl was abducted and raped by an unidentified person in Shastri Nagar triggering protests by locals, police said. As tension prevailed in the area, mobile internet services were suspended on Tuesday in 13 police station areas of Jaipur and security stepped up to prevent any flare-up, they said.

The girl was found near her house on Monday night and was taken to a local hospital where the doctors referred her to JK Lon hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable.

 

"The girl was abducted by a motorcycle-borne man and taken to a nearby place where she was raped," a police official said. After the incident came to light, a large number of people assembled outside Kanwatia hospital, where the girl was initially taken, following which additional policemen were deployed in the area.

A mob also damaged windowpanes of some cars parked in the streets. "We have deployed additional policemen in the area to maintain law and order. The situation is under control and efforts are being made to arrest the accused," DCP North Manoj Kumar said.

State transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the girl's health.

"This is a heinous crime. The culprit should be hanged. Police are making all efforts to nab the accused," he said. Additional Director General of Police (civil rights) Janga Srinivas Rao also visited the victim at the hospital.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended internet mobile services in 13 police station areas in Jaipur from 2 pm on July 2 to 10 am on July 3 after "rumours" were being spread on social media about the incident.

Jaipur divisional commissioner issued orders to mobile internet provider companies to suspend internet in Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhas Chowk, Brahmpuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lal Kothi, Adarsh Nagar and Sadar police stations.

...
Tags: rape, crime, gangrape, protests
Location: India, Rajasthan


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. (Photo: ANI)

Death toll reaches 137 in Muzaffarpur due to AES

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

The 10 per cent reservation benefit will be provided to only those EWS which do not come under the purview of reservations given to other backward classes. (Photo: ANI)

WB, MP govts' issue orders for 10 per cent reservation to EWS under General category

'Whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them,' PM added. (photo: File)

Have to set an example to prevent a repeat: PM on Akash's 'batting'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Turkey's First Lady faces criticism for carrying USD 50,000 handbag: report

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan recently attracted criticism after she was spotted carrying a handbag that was priced USD 50,000 during her trip to Japan with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: ANI)
 

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video of cow playing football goes viral

The video of the cow has left twitterverse in splits, with some even calling it a reincarnation of a football legend in the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo! (Photo: Screengrab)
 

McDonald's to introduce vegan burger in Israel

The burger by the fast food giant is similar to "The Big Vegan" launched by it in Germany earlier this year. (Photo: File)
 

MG Hector variants in images: Style, super, smart and sharp

On the inside, the biggest addition is the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
 

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana, Rajkummar's quirky murder mystery is intriguing

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Unconstitutional’: Union minister criticises UP govt's move to expand SC list

While the state government has defended the move and said that it wanted to create more space for communities which have been unable to benefit from the OBC quota. (Photo: File)

Telangana: 22-year-old worker crushed under reactor of bio company

The police have registered a case in the incident and started the investigation. (Photo: ANI)

Amarinder Singh seeks Centre's help in release of youth from Malayasian Jail

A copy of the youth's Aadhaar card, an abstract of the electoral roll and his photograph were enclosed with the letter as proof of his Indian citizenship. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

6 dead, over 20 missing after dam in Ratnagiri breached

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and volunteers are present at the spot. (Photo: ANI)

Dalai Lama 'deeply sorry' for comments on women

The comments, which attracted criticism around the world, were made in an interview with the British broadcaster aired last week from the Nobel peace prize winner's exile in Dharamsala in India. (photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham