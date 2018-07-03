Seven-year-old boy in Hyderabad pierced genitals of 4 year old girl

Sources said the boy is under 11 years of age and was not subjected to police questioning and can’t be booked under the Posco Act.

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy pierced the genitals of a four-year-old girl with a pencil because he was curious to know the difference between male and female genitals.

The incident occurred at a tutorial on Saturday and came to light when the girl began bleeding profusely and the family lodged a complaint with the Jadgirigutta police station.

The family of the girl lodged a complaint alleging sexual abuse by the seven-year-old but during counselling it was revealed that he was curious and there was no sexual abuse involved. The case is under investigation.

Sources said the two kids were attending to tuition classes on Saturday evening. “In the absence of the teacher, who stepped out for a short while, the boy (confessed) to having pierced the girl’s genitals with a pencil, resulting in heavy bleeding,” the sources said.

Sources said the boy is under 11 years of age and was not subjected to police questioning and can’t be booked under the Posco Act. “The two were counselled, when the boy revealed that he wanted to know how different the female genitals are,” the source said.

Jagadgirigutta inspector P. Srinivas told this newspaper: “The family of the girl lodged a complaint alleging sexual abuse. When the children were subjected to counselling, the sexual abuse allegation was ruled out.”