No ‘Hindu meals’ for economy class travellers soon on Emirates

Hyderabad: Emirates will not be offering ‘Hindu non-vegetarian’ meal preference for economy class passengers, though business and first class passengers will continue to get the facility. The meal does not have beef.

Emirates has sent out an email to passengers stating that economy class travellers will not will be able to select the ‘Hindu meal’ preference while booking the flights from July 1. The Hindu meal service in economy class would be discontinued in October.

Several passengers took to Twitter to complain. Emirates, while confirming the amendments, told the passengers that the airline would offer Hindu meals in first and business class cabins.