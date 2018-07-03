search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No ‘Hindu meals’ for economy class travellers soon on Emirates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUSHA PUPPALA
Published Jul 3, 2018, 3:02 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2018, 3:02 am IST
The Hindu meal service in economy class would be discontinued in October.
Emirates (Representational Image)
  Emirates (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Emirates will not be offering ‘Hindu non-vegetarian’ meal preference for economy class passengers, though business and first class passengers will continue to get the facility. The meal does not have beef.

Emirates has sent out an email to passengers stating that economy class travellers will not will be able to select the ‘Hindu meal’ preference while booking the flights from July 1. The Hindu meal service in economy class would be discontinued in October.

 

Several passengers took to Twitter to complain. Emirates, while confirming the amendments, told the passengers that the airline would offer Hindu meals in first and business class cabins.

Tags: emirates, meal, hindu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian-American inducted into key aviation team in Trump administration

Vivek Lall, 49, currently vice-president at Lockheed Martin, would be representing the viewpoints of defence technology organisations in the NextGen Advisory Committee of the Department of Transportation. (Photo: Facebook | Screengrab)
 

Watch: Even Colombia cat wants England to lose at FIFA World Cup 2018

The clip shows the white and brown pet mimicking its owner's excitement during a World Cup clash. (Youtube Screengrab/ Estefano)
 

Secret files reveal UK spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

After all these years, a report called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) in the UK Air Defence Region is part of three files running to more than 1,000 pages set to be released after being declassified.
 

Samsung launches Galaxy On6 with Infinity display

The smartphone will be seen competing against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the top-end Realme 1 variant.
 

Realme 1 Solar Red colour variant unveiled

The dual SIM-powered Solar Red variant of the Realme 1 is priced at Rs 10,990.
 

Everything you need to know about iron deficiency – the underrated health hazard

According to World Health Organization, iron deficiency affects 2 billion people across the country. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Potential perpetrators of accidents counselled

Of these, 654 persons lost their lives in 596 accidents, and 2,745 sustained injuries, the police said. Most of the accidents were the result of rash and drunk n driving.

Hyderabad: CCTV cameras fail to meet expectations

The 10,000 new CCTV cameras being installed in the city are equipped with automatic number plate reader (ANPR) systems.

Hyderabad wears a new look

GHMC enforcement teams removing footpath encroachments on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Telangana has taken steps to protect women: Shikha Goel

Shikha Goel.

Women in Hyderabad dread using public transport

An intensive study called ‘Wings 2018: World Of India's Girls’ done by the international NGO Save the Children, studied and spoke to young women from urban and rural regions of six Indian states including Telangana.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham