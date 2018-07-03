MP rape: Doctors say politicians making survivor nervous

Bhopal: Doctors in MY Hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have warned that frequent visits of politicians to Mandsaur gang rape victim, recuperating slowly there, have made her nervous.

“The visits of politicians caused discomforts to her,” a doctor treating her in the hospital told this newspaper on Monday.

Leaders of both ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have been making a beeline to the hospital to visit her apparently to score a political point over their rivals with assembly elections drawing close.

The Congress has made it a major issue by holding rallies and candle marches in several parts of the state to corner the BJP government over the latter’s failure to arrest growing cases of rapes in the state.

Sources said the authorities have decided to bar politicians from visiting the victim and advise them either to meet the doctors concerned or her parents to know about her condition.