search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi comes in support of Sushma Swaraj

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2018, 2:14 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2018, 2:14 am IST
He alleged that the social media cell of the BJP was inciting such vicious campaigns against people opposing the saffron party.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has come out in support of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj after she was trolled on social media for her decision to grant passports to an inter-faith couple and initiating action against the official who had turned them down,

Mr Owaisi, a critic of the BJP, said, “the MEA minister was forced to conduct a poll on Twitter but no one from her party or her minister colleagues came out in her support. It shows how BJP is actually supporting and protecting these kind of people who are prowling on social media (sic).”

 

He alleged that the social media cell of the BJP was inciting such vicious campaigns against people opposing the saffron party.

“Whoever is promoting BJP’s hate ideology are behind the attacks on Sushma. Its shocking that not a single minister of BJP government came in her defense (sic),” he posted on his Twitter handle.

The Hyderabad MP also raised the issue of India planning to stop importing oil from Iran, and alleged that it was due to the pressure of the US on the Centre.

Mr Owaisi said, “Nikki Haley visited five religious places and it has delivered a message. Trump administration doesn't want us to get engaged with Iran. They are dictating us. It is an issue of our sovereignty. We are not Pakistan and I hope that our government will not bow down in front of the USA.”

The AIMIM chief took a swipe at the Centre, asking who was running the finance ministry. “Piyush Goel is saying one thing and Jaitley saying the other. There are contradictions in their statements. Government should inform who is actually running the finance ministry.”

He condemned the Mandsaur rape incident and termed it barbaric. “Those who committed this heinous crime are not human but devil. I condemn it. I hope the state government will form special court for trial,” he said.

“The difference between Mandsaur and Kathua is that there the ruling party MLA came in support of the accused, and here, the Muslim community took out a rally demanding justice to the victim and strict action against the accused,” Mr Owaisi said.

He expressed displeasure over a communal angle being lent to the crime, and said a heinous crime like rape should not be politicised.

Tags: mim president asaduddin owaisi, sushma swaraj, social media
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian-American inducted into key aviation team in Trump administration

Vivek Lall, 49, currently vice-president at Lockheed Martin, would be representing the viewpoints of defence technology organisations in the NextGen Advisory Committee of the Department of Transportation. (Photo: Facebook | Screengrab)
 

Watch: Even Colombia cat wants England to lose at FIFA World Cup 2018

The clip shows the white and brown pet mimicking its owner's excitement during a World Cup clash. (Youtube Screengrab/ Estefano)
 

Secret files reveal UK spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

After all these years, a report called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) in the UK Air Defence Region is part of three files running to more than 1,000 pages set to be released after being declassified.
 

Samsung launches Galaxy On6 with Infinity display

The smartphone will be seen competing against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the top-end Realme 1 variant.
 

Realme 1 Solar Red colour variant unveiled

The dual SIM-powered Solar Red variant of the Realme 1 is priced at Rs 10,990.
 

Everything you need to know about iron deficiency – the underrated health hazard

According to World Health Organization, iron deficiency affects 2 billion people across the country. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PNB cheat: Accused used false report to avail credit facilities

Dash, then chief manager of PNB-Musheerabad, processed the application and sanctioned a working capital of Rs 3.75 crore on September 2, 2013 in favour of the company.

Living donor liver transplant at Nims

Sashi Kiran had come in 2017 with gastro-intestinal bleeding, abdominal distension and jaundice and was found to have liver cirrhosis.

Accumulated microbes can lead to Parkinson’s

The onset of auto-immune diseases like lupus, thyroid and degenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s is being also linked to environmental factors.

Hyderabad: Drug for gout can lead to heart diseases

Data collected from various centres in the West shows that there is overwhelming evidence that febuxostat, which is sold as Uloric, has caused serious cardiovascular harm.

Telangana senior doctors want clarity on permanent registration

Because of this, senior residents in TS have lost the chance of applying for jobs. In Andhra Pradesh, senior residents were given their certificates in April.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham