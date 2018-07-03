MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi comes in support of Sushma Swaraj

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has come out in support of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj after she was trolled on social media for her decision to grant passports to an inter-faith couple and initiating action against the official who had turned them down,

Mr Owaisi, a critic of the BJP, said, “the MEA minister was forced to conduct a poll on Twitter but no one from her party or her minister colleagues came out in her support. It shows how BJP is actually supporting and protecting these kind of people who are prowling on social media (sic).”

He alleged that the social media cell of the BJP was inciting such vicious campaigns against people opposing the saffron party.

“Whoever is promoting BJP’s hate ideology are behind the attacks on Sushma. Its shocking that not a single minister of BJP government came in her defense (sic),” he posted on his Twitter handle.

The Hyderabad MP also raised the issue of India planning to stop importing oil from Iran, and alleged that it was due to the pressure of the US on the Centre.

Mr Owaisi said, “Nikki Haley visited five religious places and it has delivered a message. Trump administration doesn't want us to get engaged with Iran. They are dictating us. It is an issue of our sovereignty. We are not Pakistan and I hope that our government will not bow down in front of the USA.”

The AIMIM chief took a swipe at the Centre, asking who was running the finance ministry. “Piyush Goel is saying one thing and Jaitley saying the other. There are contradictions in their statements. Government should inform who is actually running the finance ministry.”

He condemned the Mandsaur rape incident and termed it barbaric. “Those who committed this heinous crime are not human but devil. I condemn it. I hope the state government will form special court for trial,” he said.

“The difference between Mandsaur and Kathua is that there the ruling party MLA came in support of the accused, and here, the Muslim community took out a rally demanding justice to the victim and strict action against the accused,” Mr Owaisi said.

He expressed displeasure over a communal angle being lent to the crime, and said a heinous crime like rape should not be politicised.