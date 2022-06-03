Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2022 Metro trains jam-pac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Metro trains jam-packed, as WFH comes to an end

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jun 3, 2022, 10:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Metro Rail, at present, is catering to close to three lakh passengers daily in its three corridors with its air-conditioned compartments
During peak hours in the mornings and evenings, compartments of Metro trains are crowded with passengers, with many people experiencing shoulder to shoulder travel. — DC Image
 During peak hours in the mornings and evenings, compartments of Metro trains are crowded with passengers, with many people experiencing shoulder to shoulder travel. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: With life coming back to normalcy and myriad employees starting working from office, city’s Metro Rail trains are getting chock-a-block, making Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s cash register ringing.  

Metro Rail, at present, is catering to close to three lakh passengers daily in its three corridors with its air-conditioned compartments from all 57 stations. Ever since the ‘work from home’ option was withdrawn by thousands of offices, the footfall increased manifold as the scorching summer is forcing the commuters to opt for safe and comfortable travel offered by Metro Rail.

 

During peak hours in the mornings and evenings, compartments of Metro trains are crowded with passengers, with many people experiencing shoulder to shoulder travel.

The Metro Rail is making 360 trips in its red corridor, which is from Miyapur to LB Nagar. The green corridor — JBS Parade grounds to MG Bus Station – has 270 trips and the blue corridor from Nagole to Raidurg, 350 trips. The highest footfall is witnessed on the blue corridor, especially between Ameerpet and Raidurg stations.

Vidya Reddy, a resident of Madhapur, said, “I am a frequent metro commuter, but ever since the work from office started, there is a larger crowd of travellers in the morning and evening hours. There should be more trains during the peak hour to avoid crowded travel.”

 

A corporate employee whose office is at Raheja Mindspace at Madhapur, said, “After the work from home option was withdrawn, I take the metro at the Assembly station near Public Garden to Raidurg. The cabins are full, and it is shoulder to shoulder as most of the commuters have to travel standing.”

...
Tags: hyd metro rail full, employees back to office
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Asked about the pub’s violation in allowing minors, the DCP said the Excise officials were alerted to check for the same. (Representational image: DC)

One more held in Hyderabad gang-rape case

190 women reported sick and most of them were released after first aid given at the company hospital. Many have been admitted to Achyutapuram and Anakapalli hospitals. (Photos by Arrangement)

190 women fall sick as gas leaks in Brandix

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay (DC)

Minor girl rape case: BJP demands arrest of accused

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

CM Jagan urges Amit Shah to resolve state's issues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian team to visit Kabul for first time in Taliban region

Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to see Indian developmental projects, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

India-Bangladesh train services resume after two years

The trains have a capacity of around 450 passengers and have air-conditioned chair car and executive class categories. (Wikipedia)

Over 60,000 PACS to be computerised, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

PM Modi 'adopts' children left orphaned by COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a video conference as he releases benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->