Metro trains jam-packed, as WFH comes to an end

HYDERABAD: With life coming back to normalcy and myriad employees starting working from office, city’s Metro Rail trains are getting chock-a-block, making Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s cash register ringing.

Metro Rail, at present, is catering to close to three lakh passengers daily in its three corridors with its air-conditioned compartments from all 57 stations. Ever since the ‘work from home’ option was withdrawn by thousands of offices, the footfall increased manifold as the scorching summer is forcing the commuters to opt for safe and comfortable travel offered by Metro Rail.

During peak hours in the mornings and evenings, compartments of Metro trains are crowded with passengers, with many people experiencing shoulder to shoulder travel.

The Metro Rail is making 360 trips in its red corridor, which is from Miyapur to LB Nagar. The green corridor — JBS Parade grounds to MG Bus Station – has 270 trips and the blue corridor from Nagole to Raidurg, 350 trips. The highest footfall is witnessed on the blue corridor, especially between Ameerpet and Raidurg stations.

Vidya Reddy, a resident of Madhapur, said, “I am a frequent metro commuter, but ever since the work from office started, there is a larger crowd of travellers in the morning and evening hours. There should be more trains during the peak hour to avoid crowded travel.”

A corporate employee whose office is at Raheja Mindspace at Madhapur, said, “After the work from home option was withdrawn, I take the metro at the Assembly station near Public Garden to Raidurg. The cabins are full, and it is shoulder to shoulder as most of the commuters have to travel standing.”