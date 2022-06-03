Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2022 CM, CJI launch 32 di ...
CM, CJI launch 32 dist. courts virtually

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jun 3, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Telangana has emerged as the role model for bringing in reforms in state judiciary, CJI said
 Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao here on Thursday. (Representational File photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Marking the state formation day, 32 judicial district courts coterminous to revenue districts were inaugurated digitally by Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao here on Thursday. It was followed by physical inauguration.

Following this, Telangana state will have 35 judicial units. Credit for this milestone goes to the relentless pursuit by Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

 

Justice Ramana described it as a reform that was equal to the move taken up by the then chief minister of AP N.T. Rama Rao, who introduced the mandal system while doing away with the taluk system. He appreciated the efforts of Boinapally Vinod Kumar, chairman of the state planning board in setting up the new judicial districts.

Calling for appointment of more judges and judicial staff, Justice Ramana said that given its utmost importance, he was striving to bring the judiciary closer to the common people. Unfortunately, most states have failed to concentrate on this aspect, the CJI said.

 

Praising the Chief Minister for establishing new courts and sanctioning around 1098 staff posts, the CJI said that Telangana has emerged as the role model for bringing in reforms in state judiciary. However, he lamented the negligible use of Information Technology in the judiciary system.

He urged the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to explore the chances of using more IT-enabled services so that it can become accessible to common people.

Rao said that the new districts were formed as part of administrative reforms. He said the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court had taken a quick decision on setting up of district courts that were on par with revenue courts. He said that with more courts, people’s money, time and efforts will be saved. Recalling his experiences in his native place, Rao said that in those days they had to travel 150 kms to attend session’s courts at Sangareddy.

 

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, senior judge in the High Court, who comes from the northeast, said that he had heard about the statehood agitation since his childhood. He appreciated the state government for establishing district and other courts across the state.

...
