7 charred to death in private bus mishap near Karnataka's Kalaburagi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 3, 2022, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 1:47 pm IST
According to police sources, 22 passengers out of the 29 had managed to escape from the bus that was completely charred due to fire
The bus allegedly had a head-on collision with a tempo trax heading from the opposite route and had leakage from the fuel tank, which caused fire, sources said. (Image by Arrangement)
Kalaburagi: As many as seven passengers were charred to death in a ghastly mishap when a private bus met with an accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, about 4.5 hours from Hyderabad, during the wee hours of Friday. The bus was carrying a family and their friends from Goa, who had gone on May 29 to celebrate a birthday party. The bus allegedly had a head-on collision with a tempo trax heading from the opposite route and had leakage from the fuel tank, which caused the fire, sources said.

According to police sources, out of the 29 passengers, 22 had managed to escape from the bus that was completely charred due to fire. “The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Kalaburagi and are undergoing treatment. The driver of the tempo trax has also been severely injured. The injured individuals were shifted to various hospitals in Kalaburagi,” sources said.

 

The deceased include Arjun Kumar, a resident of Kompally, who had booked tickets for his friends and family from Alwal, Shaikpet and Manikonda to join him in celebrating his daughter’s birthday in Goa.

“The incident took place around 6.30 a.m. in the outskirts of Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on the Bidar-Srirangapatna highway. The bus, which was travelling from Goa to Hyderabad, allegedly had a head-on collision with a tempo trax coming from the opposite route and veered off the road due to the impact of the accident. The private bus belonged to Orange travels,” sources said, adding that the locals informed the police, fire brigade and emergency services.

 

Tags: road accidents
Location: India, Karnataka


