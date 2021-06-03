Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2021 Whatsapp indulging i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Whatsapp indulging in anti-user practice, obtaining 'trick consent': Centre

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2021, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2021, 12:21 pm IST
In its reply, WhatsApp said that the messaging app was not forcing anyone to accept the update and its privacy policy is not mandatory
WhatsApp has urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the petition challenging its updated privacy policy. (AFP)
 WhatsApp has urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the petition challenging its updated privacy policy. (AFP)

New Delhi: The Centre in a fresh affidavit on Thursday, told the Delhi High Court that the messaging app WhatsApp is indulging in 'anti-users practices' by obtaining 'trick consent' for its updated privacy policy.

The Centre submitted before Delhi HC that WhatsApp has 'unleashed its digital prowess' to unsuspecting users and wanted to force them to accept the updated 2021 privacy policy by flashing the notification at regular intervals.

 

The game plan is very clear, the Centre said, adding that Whatsapp intended to transfer its entire existing user base committed to the updated privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill becomes the law.

The Centre also submitted that the current notification, as being pushed by WhatsApp on its users, whether existing or new, is 'against the very grain of prima facie opinion of the Competition Commission of India's order dated 24/03/2021'.

The Centre has urged the Delhi High Court to issue interim direction to WhatsApp to desist from any action of 'pushing notifications' onto existing users related to the updated privacy policy and to place on record the number of times such notifications, as on date, are being pushed on an everyday basis.

 

It has also asked Whatsapp to place on record the conversion rate, i.e. notification to acceptance of the privacy policy.

The response of the Centre came after several petitions were filed against WhatsApp's updated privacy policy. One of was filed by Dr Seema Singh, Meghan and Vikram Singh seeking directions to the Union of India to order Whatsapp Inc to either roll back their policy or provide an option to opt out of the January 4 privacy policy.

In its reply, WhatsApp said that the messaging app was not forcing anyone to accept the update and its privacy policy is not mandatory.

 

In a fresh affidavit, WhatsApp said that the 2021 update is a contract between private parties that users are free to accept or reject. Accordingly, WhatsApp submitted that the petitioner's attempt to invoke writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India to challenge the 2021 Update - a private contract - is impermissible and abuse of writ jurisdiction.

WhatsApp has urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the petition challenging its updated privacy policy.

The concerned bench did not assemble on Thursday and the matter was adjourned for July 22 for further hearing.

 

...
Tags: whatsapp privacy policies, delhi high court, anti-users practices, personal data protection (pdp) bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Journalist Vinod Dua. (Photo: Facebook/Vinod Dua)

Supreme Court quashes FIR against Vinod Dua for sedition over his YouTube show

Earlier last year, SII CEO Adar Poonawala had advocated for indemnity for all vaccine manufacturers. (PTI file photo)

After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks indemnity over COVID-19 vaccine: Sources

Artists of Red Cross society wear coronavirus helmet to spread awareness about the pandemic in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

India records over 1.34 lakh fresh cases of Covid, 2,887 more fatalities

Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval. (Representational image: ANI)

Centre signs deal with Biological-E for 300 million COVID vaccine doses



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records over 1.34 lakh fresh cases of Covid, 2,887 more fatalities

Artists of Red Cross society wear coronavirus helmet to spread awareness about the pandemic in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CM urges Centre to take steps against fuel price hike

Vijayan said the people were not getting any benefit of the change in international oil prices. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Centre signs deal with Biological-E for 300 million COVID vaccine doses

Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval. (Representational image: ANI)

SC slams Centre’s vaccination policy as ‘irrational’, asks for purchase data

Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI

Anandaiah to make medicine for 75,000 Covid-infected in the state

The production venue has been shifted from the garden of Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam to CVR Foundation located in Krishnapatnam Port. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham