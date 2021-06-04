Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2021 Southwest monsoon to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Southwest monsoon to set in Rayalaseema in next 48 hours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 4, 2021, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2021, 1:12 am IST
Several parts of AP witnessed scattered rainfall, bringing down the day temperature
Under its influence, the MET has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places over north and south coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema from June 4 to 8. (Representational image: PTI)
 Under its influence, the MET has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places over north and south coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema from June 4 to 8. (Representational image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The southwest monsoon will set in over parts of Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours as the weather conditions are favourable for the movement of the rain clouds.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre said here on Thursday that monsoon had advanced into south Kerala and south Tamil Nadu on Thursday, against the normal date of June 1.

 

The MET authorities said that the onset of the monsoon in Rayalaseema usually begins on June 4 and spreads to parts of north coastal Andhra covering Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam by June 11 and other parts of the state subsequently.

Under its influence, the MET has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places over north and south coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema from June 4 to 8 as well as thunderstorm and lightning from June 4 to 6.

Several parts of AP witnessed scattered rainfall, bringing down the day temperature. The people suffered severe heat wave conditions in the last few days with the temperature rising by up to 3º Celsius.

 

...
Tags: southwest monsoon, imd forecast, amaravati meteorological centre, rayalaseema
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The state has identified seven lakh people in high risk groups for vaccination and it is being ensured that these groups are vaccinated at the earliest. — Representational image/AFP

Vaccination for students going abroad on June 6

Officials said all the licensed drivers will have to register themselves on the website of the transport department to avail this special vaccination facility. — Representational image

Special vaccination drive begins for auto, taxi drivers in Hyderabad

Those who want to apply for Vahana Mitra can submit their applications by June 5 at the respective secretariats. They will be verified on June 10. — Representational image/DC

Vahana Mitra aid rollout on June 15

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said they were going to administer 1.6 crore doses of Covid jabs by the end of June. — AFP

Andhra Pradesh to extend time for global vax bids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sad tales of parents dying and leaving children orphans

The second wave of Coronavirus is devastating many families and claiming the lives of their breadwinners. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Centre signs deal with Biological-E for 300 million COVID vaccine doses

Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval. (Representational image: ANI)

SII seeks DCGI's permission for test license to manufacture Sputnik V COVID vaccine

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

SC slams Centre’s vaccination policy as ‘irrational’, asks for purchase data

Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI

It's final: Etala Rajender to join BJP on June 8

Etala Rajender met BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday at the latter’s Delhi residence. (Photo: DC/ D.Kamraj)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham