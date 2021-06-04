Southwest monsoon to set in Rayalaseema in next 48 hours

Under its influence, the MET has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places over north and south coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema from June 4 to 8. (Representational image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The southwest monsoon will set in over parts of Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours as the weather conditions are favourable for the movement of the rain clouds.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre said here on Thursday that monsoon had advanced into south Kerala and south Tamil Nadu on Thursday, against the normal date of June 1.

The MET authorities said that the onset of the monsoon in Rayalaseema usually begins on June 4 and spreads to parts of north coastal Andhra covering Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam by June 11 and other parts of the state subsequently.

Under its influence, the MET has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places over north and south coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema from June 4 to 8 as well as thunderstorm and lightning from June 4 to 6.

Several parts of AP witnessed scattered rainfall, bringing down the day temperature. The people suffered severe heat wave conditions in the last few days with the temperature rising by up to 3º Celsius.