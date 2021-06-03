Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2021 India records over 1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records over 1.34 lakh fresh cases of Covid, 2,887 more fatalities

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2021, 10:50 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2021, 10:50 am IST
Also, 21,59,873 tests were conducted on Wednesday to detect COVID-19
Artists of Red Cross society wear coronavirus helmet to spread awareness about the pandemic in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 Artists of Red Cross society wear coronavirus helmet to spread awareness about the pandemic in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it, while the number of active COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the third consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

 

Also, 21,59,873 tests were conducted on Wednesday to detect COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 35,37,82,648, while the daily positivity was recorded at 6.21 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 10 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 7.66 per cent.

The number of active cases has reduced to 17,13,413, accounting for 6.02 per cent of the total number of cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.79 per cent. A net decline of 80,232 cases was recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

 

Recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases for the 21st day in a row.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,63,90,584, while the case fatality rate has gone up to 1.19 per cent, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

WhatsApp has urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the petition challenging its updated privacy policy. (AFP)

Whatsapp indulging in anti-user practice, obtaining 'trick consent': Centre

Journalist Vinod Dua. (Photo: Facebook/Vinod Dua)

Supreme Court quashes FIR against Vinod Dua for sedition over his YouTube show

Earlier last year, SII CEO Adar Poonawala had advocated for indemnity for all vaccine manufacturers. (PTI file photo)

After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks indemnity over COVID-19 vaccine: Sources

Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval. (Representational image: ANI)

Centre signs deal with Biological-E for 300 million COVID vaccine doses



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala CM urges Centre to take steps against fuel price hike

Vijayan said the people were not getting any benefit of the change in international oil prices. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Centre signs deal with Biological-E for 300 million COVID vaccine doses

Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval. (Representational image: ANI)

SC slams Centre’s vaccination policy as ‘irrational’, asks for purchase data

Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI

Anandaiah to make medicine for 75,000 Covid-infected in the state

The production venue has been shifted from the garden of Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam to CVR Foundation located in Krishnapatnam Port. (Representational Image)

Telangana Formation day: CM hoists national flag, Governor extends wishes

Telangana CM KCR after hoisting the flag. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham