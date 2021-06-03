Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2021 Centre signs deal wi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre signs deal with Biological-E for 300 million COVID vaccine doses

REUTERS
Published Jun 3, 2021, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2021, 10:08 am IST
The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months
Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval. (Representational image: ANI)
 Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval. (Representational image: ANI)

Bengaluru: The Union health ministry said on Thursday it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million), the first such order for unapproved shots.

The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.

 

Biological E., which also has a separate deal to produce about 600 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot annually, said on Tuesday it entered into a licensing agreement with Providence Therapeutics Holdings to manufacture the Canadian company's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Biological-E will run a clinical trial of Providence's vaccine in India and seek emergency use approval.

India, world's second most populous country has suffered a disastrous second wave of infections that is only now abating.

Health experts India needs to carry out mass vaccination of its 1.3 billion people to reduce the impact of subsequent waves.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has drawn criticism for a slow vaccine rollout even though India is one of the world's biggest manufacturers of doses.

Earlier in May, Biological-E Managing Director Mahima Datla had told Reuters that the company plans producing 75 million to 80 million doses a month from August.

...
Tags: covid vaccination, domestic vaccine maker biological-e, agreement for 300 million covid vaccine doses
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

WhatsApp has urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss the petition challenging its updated privacy policy. (AFP)

Whatsapp indulging in anti-user practice, obtaining 'trick consent': Centre

Journalist Vinod Dua. (Photo: Facebook/Vinod Dua)

Supreme Court quashes FIR against Vinod Dua for sedition over his YouTube show

Earlier last year, SII CEO Adar Poonawala had advocated for indemnity for all vaccine manufacturers. (PTI file photo)

After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks indemnity over COVID-19 vaccine: Sources

Artists of Red Cross society wear coronavirus helmet to spread awareness about the pandemic in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

India records over 1.34 lakh fresh cases of Covid, 2,887 more fatalities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala CM urges Centre to take steps against fuel price hike

Vijayan said the people were not getting any benefit of the change in international oil prices. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

SC slams Centre’s vaccination policy as ‘irrational’, asks for purchase data

Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI

Anandaiah to make medicine for 75,000 Covid-infected in the state

The production venue has been shifted from the garden of Anandaiah in Krishnapatnam to CVR Foundation located in Krishnapatnam Port. (Representational Image)

Telangana Formation day: CM hoists national flag, Governor extends wishes

Telangana CM KCR after hoisting the flag. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Only one of three strains of COVID variant first detected in India now a concern: WHO

The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India and was divided in three lineages. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham