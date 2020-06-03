70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

206,588

8,217

Recovered

99,891

4,137

Deaths

5,820

212

Nation, Current Affairs

With record jump of 8,909 corona cases, India breaches 2 lakh mark

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2020, 11:46 am IST
The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mounted 1,01,497.
The latest figures.
 The latest figures.

New Delhi: India registered a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mounted 1,01,497 and 1,00,302 people have recovered, while one has migrated, it said.

 

Around 48.31 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.

India is now the seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

Of the 217 more deaths since Tuesday morning, 103 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Delhi, 29 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal,

Six more people died from the pathogen in Madhya Pradesh, followed by five each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and four in Telangana,

There were two deaths each in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Kerala, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Punjab and Uttarakhand..

Of the total 5,815 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the list with 2,465 deaths followed by 1,092 in Gujarat and 556 in Delhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, 364 people have died so far, followed by 335 in West Bengal, 222 in Uttar Pradesh and 203 in Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu has registered 197 deaths so far, while there have been 92 fatalities in Telangana and 64 in Andhra Pradesh.

Fifty-two people have succumbed to the infection in Karnataka, followed by 46 in Punjab, 33 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 24 in Bihar.

Haryana has registered 23 fatalities, while the toll in Kerala is 11. There have been seven deaths each in Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Five COVID-19 fatalities each have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jharkhand, while four have died in Assam.

A person each have died due to the pandemic in Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Ladakh, according to the data.

