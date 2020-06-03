70th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2020 Seven day mandatory ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Seven day mandatory institutional quarantine for Dubai returnees

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2020, 2:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2020, 2:50 pm IST
Those who test positive for the disease would be immediately taken to the hospital
Passengers wearing face arrive at an international airport in a special flight under Vande Bharat Mission, amid COVID-19 lockdown. PTI photo
 Passengers wearing face arrive at an international airport in a special flight under Vande Bharat Mission, amid COVID-19 lockdown. PTI photo

Coimbatore: A repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat mission, carrying 180 Indians, who were stranded in Dubai, arrived at the international airport here early Wednesday.

The Air India Express (IX 1611) flight with 94 male, 66 female adults, 17 children and three infants onboard landed here after a gap of over two months. It is the first repatriation flight to the city.

 

Majority of the passengers hailed from Tamil Nadu and some from Karnataka and Puducherry, airport sources said.

The medical team at the airport collected the swab samples of all the passengers for PCR-based Covid-19 tests.

All of them would be sent for institutional quarantine for one week, either at hotels or places of their choice followed by seven-day home quarantine, they said.

The expenses for institutional quarantine would be borne by passengers. Those who test positive for the disease would be immediately taken to the hospital.

...
Tags: vande bharat mission, indians stranded in dubai, quarantine
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


