70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

206,588

8,217

Recovered

99,891

4,137

Deaths

5,820

212

Maharashtra72300313332465 Tamil Nadu2458613706200 Delhi221329243556 Gujarat17632118941092 Rajasthan92716267201 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3791241464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2891152692 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2020 Cyclone Nisarga: Sev ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Nisarga: Several special trains to and from Mumbai rescheduled

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2020, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2020, 9:33 am IST
The timings of trains for Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Varanasi and for some other places have been changed.
Representational image. (ANI)
 Representational image. (ANI)

Mumbai: As coronavirus-ravaged Mumbai braces for cyclone Nisarga, the Central Railways on Wednesday rescheduled several special trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from the state capital on Wednesday.

According to the Central Railways, the timings of trains for Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Varanasi and for some other places which were earlier scheduled to leave the financial capital in the morning have now been changed.

 

"02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special will leave at 20.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.10 hours. 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 18.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.40 hours. 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 20.30 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.15 hours. 01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 21.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.40 hours. 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special will leave at 20.00 hours instead of 15.05 hours," the press note issued by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai read.

Similarly, some of the special trains scheduled to arrive at Mumbai area today have also been regulated/diverted by the railway authorities.

"03201 Patna-LTT special schedules to arrive at 11.30 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule. 01094 Varanasi-CSMT special schedule to arrive at 14.15 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule. 06436 Thiruvananthapuram-LTT special scheduled to arrive 16.40 hrs on 3.6.2020 will be diverted via Pune to arrive LTT behind schedule," the press note read.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga is moving towards the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kilometres per hour. It is likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 110 km per hour over the next 12 hours.

...
Tags: cyclone nisarga, cyclone alert, maharashtra coast, gujarat coast, indian railways
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Andhra returnees arrive at the Visakhapatnam railway station on Tuesday. Several Railway services were started across the country on Monday. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)

Alarm in tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh over spread of Covid-19

File image of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)

Modi, Trump discuss border row with China, WHO reforms during phone call

Representational image (Twitter)

TN man sacrifices his daughter, hoping to get rich

Guest workers with their families walkswith their belongings after arriving from Maharashtra state. AP Photo

Karnataka worries about the Mumbai link to rising Covid19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi, Trump discuss border row with China, WHO reforms during phone call

File image of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)

Pakistan High Commission officials were caught red-handed: India

Representational image. Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir, two officials of the Pakistan high commission who have been apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities for carrying out espionage activities in the country. (PTI)

No respite from corona menace as cases near 2 lakh mark

The latest figures.

13 infiltrators killed in 4 days across LOC

Representational image. (PTI)

Delhi borders sealed for a week, says Kejriwal, announces relaxations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham