Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Alibaug; Mumbai likely to remain unaffected

The impact of the cyclone seen here at the Ratnagiri coast. (Twitter)

Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibaug on the Maharashtra coast and the "process" will be completed by about 4 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The landfall process started around 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that Mumbai is likely to be spared from any major impact of the cyclone. Speaking to a news channel, Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat has said that the storm is likely to move towards Nashik and bring heavy rainfall.

It made landfall about 40 km from Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai. "The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

The wind speed of the cyclone is currently 100-110 kilometres per hour, it added.

For the uninitiated, a wall cloud is a large and lowered cloud that often leads to tornadoes and cyclones.

Vehicular movement on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai has been suspended in light of the cyclone, the police said.

