Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2019 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vows to cost Rs 3,708 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Jun 3, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 1:57 am IST
AP’s exchequer faces additional burden.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: The AP government will have to spend around Rs 3,708 crore to fulfil the promises made by the new Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his election campaign such as employing village volunteers and setting up of village secretariats.  

This will be an additional burden on the state’s not very robust exchequer. The finance department has assessed that at least Rs 1500 crore will be needed to pay the village volunteers in this financial year, and Rs 2,208 crore to those who work in the village secretariats.

 

Promising to cut corruption in delivering governance, especially in the implementation of various government schemes, the new Chief Minister in his maiden speech after taking oath on May 30 in Vijayawada, announced that by August 15, four lakh village volunteers will be appointed across the state for door-to-door delivery of government schemes.

He said there will be one village volunteer for every 50 households who will be paid a monthly honorarium of `5,000. He also said that a secretariat will be established in every village across the state by October 2, Gandhi Jayanti day.

Mr Reddy added that every village secretariat will have 10 government staff and around 1.6 lakh new government staff will be recruited for the purpose. And any government scheme will be implemented within 72 hours from the time the application is given at the village secretariat.

 Mr Reddy has also announced that a call centre will be attached to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and any complaint regarding the implementation of government schemes can be lodged there and action will be taken on complaints of any kind, including corruption, immediately. The call centre will be opened on August 15.

The village volunteers and village secretariats were on top of Mr Reddy's agenda during his padayatra. The two items also came up prominently during the discussions that took place during Mr Reddy's review of finance and revenue departments with senior officials on June 1.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ap government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Secunderabad Cantonment residents write to CM on water crisis

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

N Uttam Kumar Reddy asks TRS about Dole for jobless

A small portion of the stucco of the Charminar minaret collapsed recently.

Work to instal bollards can harm Charminar structure

Ramdas Athawale (Photo: File)

Ramdas Athawale asks TRS and YSRC to join NDA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Only half the applicants turn up for UPSC prelims

Around 10 lakh students registered for the examination natio-nwide. Of the 49,033 candidates registered in the city, only 25,161 appeared for the test.

Hyderabad: Banner lands on power line, halts Metro for 30 minutes

The power disruption due to the incident that happened between Begumpet and Paradise Metro stations stopped the services from 3.35 pm to 4 pm.

Hyderabad: Sudden rain cools city but summer hasn’t ended yet

Several commuters were caught off guard as a sudden spell of rain drenched Hyderabad city on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Civic body to seek help for BRS scrutiny

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Nearly 60 per cent of mammals extinct in 44 yrs

IFS officer Praveen Kaswan, an environmentalist, says that “extinction is natural but because of human interference, the pace of extinction has been increased by 1,000 times. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham