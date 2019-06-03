Cricket World Cup 2019

Wreckage of missing IAF's AN-32 aircraft found in Payum

Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 3, 2019, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 6:43 pm IST
The aircraft had gone missing hours after it took off from Jorhat, Assam for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.
 The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Wreckage of an Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft which went missing on Monday afternoon, has reportedly been found.

The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat in Assam but lost contact with ground staff before its scheduled landing in Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka airfield.

 

According to sources, the wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft was located by one of the several helicopters deployed for the search and rescue missions near Tato in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The aircraft had gone missing hours after it took off from Jorhat, Assam for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per news agency ANI, the IAF has launched Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Operations aircraft on a search mission to locate the AN-32 .

