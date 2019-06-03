Cricket World Cup 2019

Rajnath Singh to begin defence journey from Siachen Glacier

Published Jun 3, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 2:25 am IST
During his visit he will interact with jawans at a forward post and pay his tributes to fallen soldiers at Siachen War Memorial.
Rajnath Singh
 Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Siachen glacier and Srinagar on Monday to review security preparedness along the borders with Pakistan as well to take stock of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said Sunday.

“Raksha mantri Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. During his visit he will interact with jawans at a forward post and pay his tributes to fallen soldiers at Siachen War Memorial. He will also interact with the jawans at Siachen base camp,” the defence ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

 

The Siachen Glacier in the Karakorum range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Accompanied by Army chief gen. Bipin Rawat, Mr Singh will also visit the headquarters of the Army’s 14 Corps in Leh and 15 Corps in Srinagar where he will be briefed about the overall security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and apprised about the anti-terror operations in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will be on a four day bilateral goodwill visit to Sweden from June 3 to June 6 on the invitation of the Chief of the Swedish Air Force. The IAF Chief is scheduled to visit various operational and training units and interact with senior functionaries of the Swedish Air Force amongst others.

The visit would provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the Air For-ces.  This would also stre-ngthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges betwe-en the two Air Forces, the IAF said in a statement.

