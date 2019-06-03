Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2019 M K Stalin pays trib ...
Nation, Current Affairs

M K Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 10:43 am IST
One year after his death, Stalin vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.
Stalin, along with his party cadres, showered the colossal photo of the demised leader with flowers. (Photo: ANI)
 Stalin, along with his party cadres, showered the colossal photo of the demised leader with flowers. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Stalin, along with his party cadres, showered the colossal photo of the demised leader with flowers.

 

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

One year after his death, Stalin vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

The 66-year-old leader singlehandedly toured the state and led the election campaign with tailor-made programmes to interact with people at grassroots.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in the state, which includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) along with several other smaller parties has been able to make a clean sweep in the state.

The AIADMK, which partnered the BJP for the general elections, has managed to win just one Lok Sabha and won nine seats in the by-polls.

...
Tags: dmk, mk stalin, karunanidhi, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Sanjay Dhotre and R. Subrahmanyam. (Photo: Twitter/ @HRDMinistry)

Amid 'Hindi imposition' uproar, Centre alters draft education policy

The Supreme Court on Monday granted three months time to the CBI to complete its probe, including into the murder aspect, in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarpur shelter case: SC grants 3 months to CBI to complete probe

'Myanmar government is very much on our side as far as not giving shelter to terrorists are concerned and not allowing any terrorist action to take place and emanate from their side,' Lt Gen Naravane said. (Photo: Representational)

Myanmar Army's operation on Indian insurgent groups underway: Eastern Army Cdr

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare was photographed while riding to office, dressed in formals. (Photo: ANI)

Health comes first: On day 1, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan arrives on cycle to office



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

Does using a case equal to being poor?
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

Health comes first: On day 1, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan arrives on cycle to office

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare was photographed while riding to office, dressed in formals. (Photo: ANI)
 

'83: Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne, see pics

Ranveer Singh with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne. (Instagram)
 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Party made us leader, shouldn't forget it: Biplab Deb on Sudip Roy's removal

The charge of ministries held by Barman was allocated to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma. (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal: Post polls, politics of 'capturing offices' begins between TMC, BJP

The building on which Mamata painted her party's symbol was allegedly captured by supporters of the newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh who had won from Barrackpore after defeating Dinesh Trivedi. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata 'experienced' but her behaviour 'abnormal, bizarre': Supriyo

Supriyo, a Union Minister of State for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, also said that the TMC chief's behaviour was the reason behind so many memes emerging on social media. (Photo: ANI)

‘Against civilised behaviour’: India slams Pak over harassment at iftar

It also comes days ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan where PM Narendra Modi is expected to come face to face with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. (Representational Image)

As new Defence Minister, Rajnath to visit Siachen today with Army chief

Singh’s predecessors, Nirmala Sitharam and Manohar Parrikar, also visited the glacier to understand the challenges Indian soldiers face. (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham