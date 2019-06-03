Cricket World Cup 2019

'I salute their vigour, valour,' says Rajnath, interacts with Army jawans in Siachen

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 3, 2019, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 3:02 pm IST
New Delhi: Taking over as India’s new Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the Siachen glacier and interacted with soldiers deployed in the region.

Singh tweeted: “Visited a forward post and Siachen base camp today and interacted with the Army personnel serving in this region which is also known as the ‘the highest battle field in the world’.”

 

He also paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

The glacier acts as a wedge between the Shaksgam valley under China’s control and Baltistan, which is occupied by Pakistan.

The Army has been posted at Siachen Glacier since 1984 when India carried out Operation Meghdoot to push back Pakistani forces and took the peak.

Singh’s predecessors, Nirmala Sitharam and Manohar Parrikar, also visited the glacier to understand the challenges Indian soldiers face.

