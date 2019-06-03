Cops kept India secure, says Amit Shah

Newly-appointed home minister Amit Shah lays a wreath at the National Police Memorial, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As part of his first public engagement home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial here and paid tributes to over 34,000 policemen who laid down their lives while serving the nation.

Mr Shah said India is secured because of the supreme sacrifice of the police martyrs.

“I visited the National Police Memorial this morning and paid tributes to our martyrs of the Central and state police forces, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,” he tweeted, after visiting the memorial located in the capital’s Chanakyapuri area.

The home minister said he was overwhelmed after visiting the memorial which was erected as a mark of respect to over 34,000 policemen who sacrificed their lives protecting the nation.

“I salute their valour and courage. A grateful nation is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice. I pay my utmost respects to those martyrs and their families,” he said.

Mr Shah also said the visit gave him more inspiration and energy to serve the nation. Later, he visited the national police museum located at the basement in the complex.

Officials explained to him exhibits depicting police history, valour and achievements.