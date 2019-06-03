Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jun 2019 Bengaluru tops in or ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru tops in ordering restaurant food home

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ABILASH MARISWAMY
Published Jun 3, 2019, 3:39 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 4:53 am IST
It also has the third largest organised food service market and the third largest restaurant network.
It appears that the trend is fed by young people, who like to see themselves as foodies, who want to go out and try different kinds of food, sometimes only to keep boredom away.
 It appears that the trend is fed by young people, who like to see themselves as foodies, who want to go out and try different kinds of food, sometimes only to keep boredom away.

Bengaluru: It's a growing trend in the city. Many Bengalureans are preferring to order food from outside today thanks to the online food catering services, which deliver it to their doorsteps at their convenience.

According to a study by the National Restaurant Association of India, Bengaluru  tops all Indian cities in ordering food from outside as  on an average it orders Rs 3,536 worth of food per household a month against national average of Rs 2,500. It also has the third  largest organised food service market and the third largest restaurant network.

 

 It appears that the trend is fed by young people, who like to see themselves as foodies, who want to go out and try different kinds of  food, sometimes only to keep boredom away. But doctors stress the habit could be bad for their  health, as  eating outside food over the long term can lead to increased risk of obesity and chronic diseases as well as cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

 Said Ms. Shalini Arvind, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, "Ordering food has become common in many households, especially among bachelors. One can easily consume twice one's energy requirements as all the tasty calorie-laden food is just a call away. For example; if your need for energy is of 1500 Kcal  it's very easy to reach 3000 to 4000 kcal, when you add up all the food you consume the whole day. When we prepare food at home, there is a sense of balance. But ordering food online is driven by our desires. This repeated habit of eating more than our needs leads to all lifestyle diseases, which are otherwise preventable. An increase in waistline increases your risk for all metabolic, cardiovascular  diseases."

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road notes that most of the packaged food contains large amounts of salt and preservatives.

"It is a chain reaction here as hypertension paves the way for diabetes, which may potentially lead to cardiac disease. Obesity is a common and primary health condition, caused due to excess consumption of junk food. Today, millennial cases of obesity are soaring high, and there is excess of fat storage due to higher  intake of calories," she said.

 However, with the growing awareness around health and fitness, there are also some online food caterers, who provide nutritious food for a healthy diet. Health experts still recommend that eating home-cooked, natural food is a must for everyone as  one's  food habits, physical activity and a sleep cycle, impact the quality of our lives.

...
Tags: online food ordering, catering services, foodies
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji

Udupi: Seer for stringent law to save cattle

While modern equipment is usually used for tattooing today, the concern is that some unscrupulous tattoo artistes use unsterilised needles, putting their customers' health at huge risk, as this can spread HIV.

HIV threat: No tattooing henceforth in Uttara Kannada fairs & festivals

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, co-founder of Infosys N.R. Narayana Murthy and Rajmata Pramodadevi Wadiyar at the launch of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Foundation to keep alive Wadiyar’s passion for art, culture

Bhagwanth Khuba

Q&A: Khandres never worked for Bidar’s development, says Bhagwanth Khuba



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: ‘Stats on rare genetic issues still lacking’

Explaining about the disease further, Dr. Sujatha says that for a child to be diagnosed with Mucopolysaccharidoses, both the parents should be carriers of the disease. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Country Club India asked to pay Rs 1.29 lakh for deficiency in service

She sent a notice in November 2013. She sought direction to the Country Vacations, A Division of Country Club (India) Ltd., T.T.K. Toad and Country Club India Limited, Hyderabad to pay her compensation for causing mental agony and deficiency in service. (Represenational Image)

Pros and cons of Police body-cams

BWCs are also being used in military, healthcare, and sports. BWCs in armies may be capable of storing footage or streaming it back to a command center or military outpost.

Temple awaits funds for Kumbhabhishekam

During Thai Amavasai festival, the songs composed by Subramaniya Iyer who later came to be known as Abirami Battar (priest of Goddess Abirami) who through his devotion made the Goddess convert Amavasai into Pournami, is celebrated in a grand manner —Venkata Subramaniam

Interfaith meetings send message of unity: US envoy

Robert Burgess
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham