Rahul Gandhi seen at nightclub in viral video

ANI
Published May 3, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
The viral video seemingly has a discotheque as its background with people around him seen consuming liquor
New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was seen in a viral video at a nightclub in Kathmandu.

The viral video seemingly has a discotheque as its background with people around him seen consuming liquor.

 

The viral video has come at a time when Congress is seen to be in deep leadership crisis, with the party's bid to onboard the poll strategist Prashant Kishor having failed.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Kathmandu, reportedly attended the wedding of a friend a day ago. In the purported video, the Congress leader is seen attending the party. The video has gone viral on various social media platforms.

According to a report in Kathmandu Post, Rahul Gandhi had landed in Nepal's capital city on Monday afternoon. The daily cited Bhim Udas, former Nepali ambassador to Myanmar, as saying that he had extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to attend the wedding of his daughter.

 

Udas's daughter Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa, according to the Nepali publication.

Kathmandu Post report said that in August 2018, Rahul Gandhi had visited Kathmandu on his way to Kailash Mansarovar.

Rahul Gandhi was apparently in the viral video at a Lord of Rings, a nightclub. However, there is no independent authentication of the contents of the viral video.

Rahul Gandhi has even during the Galwan crisis when Indian and Chinese troops faced each been in controversy by calling on the Chinese envoy.

 

Congress is widely being commented in the political circles to be in a leadership crisis. Only a few days ago, the long discussions with the poll strategist Prashant Kishor abruptly ended.

Rahul Gandhi has recently been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government on various issues, including the price rise and unemployment. He has been actively tweeting against the government. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the Centre for "job crisis, power crisis, and inflation".

Meanwhile, while taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday called him a "full-time tourist and a part-time politician, who is filled with hypocrisy".

 

"Pappu ji (Rahul Gandhi) is a full-time tourist and a part-time politician who is full of hypocrisy. After getting time from travelling, Rahul Gandhi fabricates fake stories and remarks and tries to mislead the people of this country," Naqvi told ANI.

He further added, "His remarks (Rahul Gandhi) misleads his own party members, not the people of this country. The situation will remain the same if he will walk on this path only."

