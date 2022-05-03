Nation Current Affairs 03 May 2022 Power generation hit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Power generation hit in NTPC's Simhadri plant near Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 3, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Thunder storm at around 3.15 AM on Tuesday led to tripping in the power grid following which all the four generating units had to shut down
 NTPC Simhadri Super thermal power plant (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Visakhapatnam: Power generation in the NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power plant in Paravada near Visakhapatnam came to a grinding halt in the early hours of Tuesday.

An official from the NTPC said the thunder storm at 3.15 AM on Tuesday led to tripping in the power grid following which all the four generating units (4x500 mw) had to shut down.

 

"We lit up unit one and power generation would resume in three hours and work is continuing on war footing to to restore the other units. We hope to restore power generation from all the four units from evening," said an NTPC official.

Power generated from the NTPC Simhadri plant is being supplied to Andhra Pradesh, the company spokesperson said.

As an alternative arrangement, around 25MW of power is being drawn from the central grid, Vizianagaram, Gajuwaka and Vemagiri substation, the spokesperson added.

...
Tags: ntpc plant, ntpc simhadri plant
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


