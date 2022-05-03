Power generation hit in NTPC's Simhadri plant near Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Power generation in the NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power plant in Paravada near Visakhapatnam came to a grinding halt in the early hours of Tuesday.

An official from the NTPC said the thunder storm at 3.15 AM on Tuesday led to tripping in the power grid following which all the four generating units (4x500 mw) had to shut down.

"We lit up unit one and power generation would resume in three hours and work is continuing on war footing to to restore the other units. We hope to restore power generation from all the four units from evening," said an NTPC official.

Power generated from the NTPC Simhadri plant is being supplied to Andhra Pradesh, the company spokesperson said.

As an alternative arrangement, around 25MW of power is being drawn from the central grid, Vizianagaram, Gajuwaka and Vemagiri substation, the spokesperson added.