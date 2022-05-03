MNREGA workers unpaid for long: Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Monday took serious objection to the state government's claims that the weaver community was being well taken care of, and that there were no distress-driven suicides in that community.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to visit the Palamuru region with him and he would prove that the TRS government was lying on this issue.

Sanjay, on day 19 of his padayatra, was accompanied by senior leader and BJP's in-charge for Madhya Pradesh P. Muralidhar Rao.

Addressing a meeting at Kistapur village in Narayanpet constituency during a stop-over, Sanjay slammed industries minister K.T. Rama Rao for his letter in which he asked why the Centre had done previous little for the weavers' community. He said the Centre had permitted setting up of a mega textile park but the state government had not allotted land for it.

Urging people to question TRS leaders, on the failure of the government to keep its promises, Sanjay said MNREGA workers were not being paid even once in three months when the norm is that payments should be made every week.

He said the Centre was providing financial aid for distribution of sheep, goats, and fish fingerlings. The state received Rs 1,000 crore as subsidy for the sheep scheme, and in addition, was providing funds for feed for the sheep and fish in tanks, he said.

Muralidhar Rao said Sanjay's padayatra is to understand the woes faced by people, to bring them to the notice of the government and inform the people of the state the way the government is neglecting the needs of its people.

He said the Narendra Modi government has stuck to its promises, scrapped Article 370, is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and made triple talaq illegal. The Telangana government is run by a family, and leads in corruption.