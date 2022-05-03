Nation Current Affairs 03 May 2022 Jagan calls for inte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan calls for interlinking of ponds with canals to overcome shortage of water

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 3, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 12:42 am IST
CM asks officials to expedite construction of buildings for RBKs, digital libraries, village secretariats and village clinics
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (By arrangement)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (By arrangement)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for a comprehensive plan to interlink ponds with canals and feeder channels to overcome the shortage of water in the next five years.

The CM held a review meeting on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, rural roads and drinking water, with deputy chief minister for panchayat raj Mutyala Naidu and senior officials at his camp office here on Monday.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy laid stress on interlinking of ponds with canals especially in Kadapa and Anantapur districts to mitigate the shortage of water. He asked officials to expedite construction of buildings for RBKs, digital libraries, village secretariats and village clinics and asked them to display the photograph of ‘Navaratnalu programme’ on every building.

He said that the construction of buildings should not be delayed or stopped. He underscored the need to upload bills pertaining to job scheme and their payment and asked the authorities to appoint a special officer in Delhi to take a follow up activity to get the bills cleared by the Centre.

 

He said that construction of four categories of buildings should be completed expeditiously.

With regard to YSR Jala Kala, the CM called for the setting up of a rig in all 175 assembly segments in the state and to provide a borewell, a motor and pipes to each farmer.

The officials informed the CM that, so far, 13,245 borewells were dug with a spend of Rs 4.50 lakh for each. The CM asked the officials to remit the amount for drilling the borewells through Direct Benefit Transfer mode to the beneficiary farmers. Farmers having less than five acres of land should get free borewell while those having five to 10 acres will have the drilling of borewell done free of cost.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy called for display of photographs of works taken up under Nadu-Nedu pertaining to education, health, roads and RBKs at village and ward secretariats. He laid stress on providing drinking water on a priority basis at Jagananna Colonies under Jal Jeevan Mission in coordination with the Centre and NABARD.

The CM felt the need for proper management of solid waste by proper maintenance of village sewers and collection of garbage, and asked the officials to ensure there is no  stagnation of drainage water or dumping of garbage on village roads.

 

He called for completion of all works taken up under solid waste management by October. The officials informed the CM that they would arrange two crore dustbins by October.

With regard to liquid waste management, the officials informed the CM that 46 liquid treatment plants would be constructed and 632 de-sludging machines made available for use across the state.

The CM called for entrusting the responsibility of maintenance of bathrooms in schools to the school headmaster and to the concerned panchayat secretary.

Meanwhile, the officials informed the CM that they have initiated special measures to overcome shortage of drinking water in the summer season and said an action plan was prepared, which will be effective up to July.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said special arrangements were made to supply drinking water especially in Godavari districts where salinity was the problem and also in uranium affected areas in YSR district as also Prakasam, Palnadu and Chittoor districts.

...
Tags: water scarcity
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Public money worth Rs 120 crore has been spent for capping works in 2019 but it went in vain as the pollution issue was not solved. Later, Rs 250 crore was allocated without any scientific and legal basis, said Karunakar of Gudimalkapur division. — Representational image/DC

BJP alleges scam in pond works; seeks CBI probe

A file photo of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy along with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo:DC)

Congress leaders pin revival hopes on Rahul’s meeting

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Blow to NSUI as HC stays away after VC rejects Gandhi's meeting

Sheshu Bharati said that the main stage of Brahmotsavalu that is Kalyanam of Bhadrakali Devi and Bhadreshwara Swamy will be held from May 6 to 9 during which Hamsa Vahan Seva will be held on May 7, Pallaki Seva and Sheshavahana Seva on May 8 and Gandotsavam on May 9. — DC Image

Bhadrakali Devi Kalyana Brahmotsavalu from May 3 to 14



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi arrives in Germany on first leg of three-nation Europe trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Berlin, Monday, May 2, 2022. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Europe. (PTI Photo)

12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence

SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->