Nation Current Affairs 03 May 2022
Nation, Current Affairs

Customer at brothel cannot be arrested, rules AP HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 4, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated May 4, 2022, 12:07 am IST
HC observed that those who ran the brothel and those who rented out the house for such an act could be booked but not the customer
Andhra Pradesh High Court.
 Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court struck off a case against a man who was caught by the police at a brothel. A single-judge bench of Justice D Ramesh heard a petition and issued the verdict.

The court observed that those who ran the brothel and those who rented out the house for such an act could be booked but not the customer.

 

Petitioner’s counsel submitted that on October 10, 2020, the Nagarampalem police booked a case against the petitioner after he was detained during a raid on a brothel in the Guntur district.

The petitioner moved the AP High Court with a prayer to strike off the case against him that was pending in the judicial first class magistrate court in Guntur. Based on this, the HC issued the order.

...
Tags: brothel, prostitution charges, andhra pradesh high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


