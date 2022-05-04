Nation Current Affairs 03 May 2022 App-based autos char ...
Nation, Current Affairs

App-based autos charge high as RTA lacks control

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 4, 2022, 12:19 am IST
Updated May 4, 2022, 12:19 am IST
Drivers allege promises of Ola, Uber and Rapid were false
Most regular autorickshaw drivers have stopped using the mandatory meters, and are charging at their will for a ride, citing exorbitant hike in fuel prices. (Representational Photo:PTI)
HYDERABAD: Though people nowadays prefer to hire app-based cabs, bikes and autorickshaws to commute within the city, for someone who looks for a regular autorickshaw, it is sure a tough time.

Most regular autorickshaw drivers have stopped using the mandatory meters, and are charging at their will for a ride, citing exorbitant hike in fuel prices.

 

According to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) norms, if the autorickshaw driver operates without a meter or charges more than the actual amount, he is liable to pay a penalty and his licence shall be cancelled.

However, autorickshaws attached to app-based aggregators have the liberty to charge as much as they want based on the distance of the ride. For these aggregators, there is no one to control as the RTA says they do not come under their jurisdiction.

Unfortunately, the common commuter is at the receiving end. To engage a regular autorickshaw, she has to accede to the demand of the driver whereas if one books a ride through an app one has to pay even a higher fare.

 

Anusha Namburi, an interior designer, said, “There is no auto in the city going by the meter. App-based auto services charge even higher.”
Autorickshaw fares were fixed by the government in February 2014, according to which the minimum fare (1.6 km) is Rs 20, and each subsequent kilometre it is Rs 11, detention charges for every minute is 50 paise.

A. Satish Reddy, general secretary of Telangana Auto Union Samaikya, said, “These fares were fixed almost one decade ago. Doesn’t the government, which knows to hike fuel prices constantly, know how to increase the fares? There are 1,20,000 autos plying in this city. Shouldn’t the government which collects taxes without fail, think about our livelihood?”

 

Adapu Krishna, an autorickshaw driver, who is also a leader of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said, “Though the autos offering app-based services have constant trips, the drivers’ earnings are not satisfactory. One litre of LPG costs Rs 76, which gives a mileage of 15-18 km. For each trip, the aggregator charges Rs 20. If the trip is of Rs 200, we get only Rs 100, after all the expenses.”

Bala Narasimha, another driver and resident of Sitaphalmandi, explained, “App-based companies’ representatives came to us and explained about the benefits of attaching to Ola, Uber and Rapido. But, what they promised turned out to be false. For each trip, they are charging Rs 20.”

 

Joint Transport Commissioner, RTA, J. Pandurang Naik, said, “If autorickshaw drivers refuse to operate without meters, it is a punishable offence, where driver’s license can be cancelled. For the app-based aggregator, there is no rate fixed by the RTA. They have their own software which fixes the fare.”

Shaik Salauddin, president, of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ union, said “There are many cabs and autorickshaws, which are attached with app-based aggregators. They are facing a lot of difficulties. Their earnings have gone down and there are multiple issues being faced by drivers as well as passengers including fare fluctuations and algorithm issues of technology. Aggregators are making more profit and in times of crisis, there is no one to help the poor drivers.”

 

Arshan Ahmed Khan, an advocate, said, “The yardstick should be the same for everyone. The RTA should frame new laws and enforce them strictly. There should be equal fares.”

...
