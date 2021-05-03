Nation Current Affairs 03 May 2021 Partial curfew in An ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Partial curfew in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 3, 2021, 2:54 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2021, 2:54 pm IST
All commercial establishments to be allowed to function from 6 am to 12 pm in a day and later, only essential services will be allowed
Section 144 of CrPC will be in force during the time of curfew in the state. (DC File Image)
 Section 144 of CrPC will be in force during the time of curfew in the state. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: Following steep rise in Coronavirus infections day-by-day, Andhra Pradesh government to impose partial curfew in the state from Wednesday onwards for a period of two weeks.

The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a meeting with top officials of the government at his Camp Office here on Monday and took a decision to impose a partial curfew.

 

As part of it, all commercial establishments to be allowed to function from 6.00 am to 12.00 noon in a day and later, only essential services will be allowed.

Section 144 of CrPC will be in force during the time of curfew in the state.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh lockdown, andhra pradesh curfew, covid-19 india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

As many as 24 patients including 23 suffering from COVID-19 died in Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage in the district hospital, officials said. (Representational Image/PTI)

24 die at Karnataka's Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage

Governor Banwarilal Purohit is likely to swear in Stalin as Chief Minister at a simple function inside the Raj Bhavan in view of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: DMK - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

DMK beats AIADMK, wins TN after 10 years

AINRC had secured 10 seats, BJP three, DMK three, Congress two and independents four. (PTI file photo)

BJP allies win 13 seats, to form govt in Puducherry

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

24 die at Karnataka's Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage

As many as 24 patients including 23 suffering from COVID-19 died in Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage in the district hospital, officials said. (Representational Image/PTI)

India reports 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

Plea in Delhi HC for action against political leaders for violating COVID-19 norms

The application by Vikram Singh, the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh and also the chairman of think tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), has also sought directions to the Centre and the Election Commission to

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

It's a national health emergency, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Centre 24 hours to present to it a national plan on the supply of oxygen, essential medicines and manner and method of administering vaccine.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham