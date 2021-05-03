Partial curfew in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday

Section 144 of CrPC will be in force during the time of curfew in the state. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: Following steep rise in Coronavirus infections day-by-day, Andhra Pradesh government to impose partial curfew in the state from Wednesday onwards for a period of two weeks.

The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a meeting with top officials of the government at his Camp Office here on Monday and took a decision to impose a partial curfew.

As part of it, all commercial establishments to be allowed to function from 6.00 am to 12.00 noon in a day and later, only essential services will be allowed.

Section 144 of CrPC will be in force during the time of curfew in the state.